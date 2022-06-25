Jessie James Decker reveals ‘internal struggles’ in lengthy statement

Jessie James Decker opened up about her recent struggles with a long social media statement. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker shared the struggles regarding the “ups and downs” she has faced in her career and personal life over the past few years.

The country singer, 34, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Thursday that unveiled her battle with issues such as body image, depression, and overall self-worth.

Decker shared her truth to remain authentic to fans

Although the artist said she has mainly shared the beautiful moments of her life with her 4.1 million social media followers, it was important for them to know the reality of some of the hardships she has faced as well.

“I want to be open and honest,” she started. “I have struggled the last couple of years. It’s up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows. The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles.”

The singer continued to say that she is blessed to have her husband and healthy children, but the “bubbly girl” persona she puts out is not as real as it may seem.

In terms of body issues, Decker said that she has gotten locked in a cycle that goes from one extreme to the other – working out and gaining muscle to giving in to her food cravings and gaining weight.

Along with her personal self-esteem issues, the singer also opened up about the challenges she faces in her multi-faceted career. “I’ve been wanting to be a country singer since I was nine years old and sometimes, I feel like I’m constantly in a battle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I’m not just a TV personality of an influencer because that has outshined my music,” she said.

“As a woman in 2022, I don’t understand why I can’t have a family, publish books, own a fashion brand, be an influencer, and do TV without being questioned if I take my music career seriously just because I’ve chosen to dream big.”

She then switched to the family side of things – stating her trauma towards dealing with a personal family matter that went public and caused online “trolls” to destroy her mental health.

“I’m ripped apart constantly on a daily basis which kills me a little every day and makes me wonder what my purpose in this business is and truthfully makes me consider quitting everything sometimes and disappear,” she wrote.

Decker finished her statement by mentioning the “cherry on top,” which was canceling her tour due to catching COVID-19. She also said that although she only posts the “good” on social media, she felt sharing the hardships with her followers would, in turn, help her heal.

Followers jumped in to show support for Decker’s post

When it came to her truthful post, fans and followers of the singer were quick to commend her vulnerability and let Decker know that she was not alone in her struggles.

Jill DeConti wrote, “Your vulnerability is so inspiring. Sending you so so much love!”

“Oh how I admire your vulnerability and raising the bar for the rest of us to follow suit,” model Savannah McKinley said. “There’s purpose in every high and low. You are SO loved for you and ALL you do.”

“Always here for u. U don’t realize how much of an inspiration u are to girls. U do somuch as mom and wife,” Ashley Kolfage commented.

Although the statement post was much different than her regular social media content, it seems as if followers were thankful that the singer showed the “real” side of her life for others to relate to.