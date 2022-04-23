Jessica Simpson admits to declined credit card during recent Taco Bell trip 

Jessica Simpson’s credit card was declined at Taco Bell. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comJohnNacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson may have a billion-dollar brand, but the singer has more in common with everyday people than one would think.

She shared that her credit card got denied on a recent trip to Taco Bell.

The best-selling author shares during an appearance on talk show The Real that she invested her own money to expand her clothing line and that funds were tight.

Jessica started her clothing line with her mother in 2005.

Jessica Simpson’s card declined at Taco Bell

Jessica Simpson revealed that her finances were tight after investing her money in her clothing brand.

Jessica successfully took ownership of her brand after the company that helped her finance The Jessica Simpson Collection went bankrupt.

After a lot of hard work and investing, Jessica now owns her brand.

She explained on the daytime talk show, The Real, that she didn’t have a working credit card and was emptying her finances.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said, “I am draining my bank account. I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied.”

She appeared optimistic as she shared with the audience, “I’m on a budget, ladies!”

Jessica also delved into the psychology of finances and said, “With money, there’s just so much fear attached to it. And I’m the person that you get mad at the blackjack table.”

The hardworking hustler elaborated, “I’ll put it all out there if it’s me that’s driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try harder.”

In November, Jessica revealed with an Instagram post that she finally gained ownership of her own brand.

Forbes valued The Jessica Simpson Collection at $1 billion dollars in 2014.

She wrote in part, “TODAY after 3 years of hearing ‘NO. IT’S IMPOSSIBLE. STAND DOWN. ITS TOO HARD …’I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand.”

Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell is best friends with North West

Jessica Simpson recently shared that her eldest daughter Maxwell is best friends with celebrity child North West. Jessica lives in the same neighborhood as Kim Kardashian, and her daughter is on the same basketball team as North.

According to Jessica, her husband, Eric Johnson, coached the little ones on the basketball court. She claimed that North would change the world as she gushed about her daughter’s BFF.

Jessica said about North, “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Jessica can probably ask Kim to borrow cash if she is ever in need.