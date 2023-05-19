Jeremy Renner attempts to jog after snowplow accident: ‘Pain is progress’

Weeks ago, Jeremy Renner called himself “lucky” to have survived that horrific snowplow accident as he was run over while trying to save his nephew from the life-threatening situation.

The star of the recent series The Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus and Hawkeye on Disney Plus has kept a positive outlook despite the near-tragic circumstances.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Renner’s snowplow accident, which happened at the start of the year and initially sent him to the hospital “in critical but stable condition.”

He revealed some of his injuries during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, including his sharing that he’d had a pierced liver and collapsed lung, but luckily it didn’t affect any major organs, his spine, or his brain.

Along with those particular injuries, Renner also suffered a leg injury, but the 52-year-old actor isn’t allowing that to stop him from making progress and returning to good health.

Renner recently showed some of his progress, albeit “painful” progress, as he attempted to jog with his broken tibia.

Jeremy Renner shares’ pain is progress’ during his recovery

Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, Avengers star Jeremy Renner posted a quick clip showing himself as he exercises in a special machine from Boost Treadmills.

“First attempt at a very light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” Renner said in text written on his slide, adding that “Pain is progress” during his recovery efforts.

Jeremy Renner shows part of recovery as he attempts assisted jog. Pic credit: @jeremyrenner/Instagram

Renner didn’t indicate which model of Boost Treadmills he was using in his clip. However, the company says its products are “Built by Athletes” and “Trusted by Champions,” which likely made it a great fit for the movie star who needs to stay fit for various roles.

“We develop microgravity treadmills that push the limits of performance, functionality, reliability and design. Based on advanced air pressure technology developed at NASA by our founder’s father, our products allow for comfortable and effortless unweighting,” their website states.

Several weeks after Renner’s accident, an insider revealed the extent of the injuries, including many broken bones, which landed him in the hospital’s ICU and required several surgeries.

“It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there,” the insider shared, mentioning Renner had blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

“The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury,” the insider told Radar Online.

What’s next for Jeremy Renner’s acting career?

Renner continues proving he’s among “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” following his near-traffic accident. Regarding his TV and movie roles, he appeared in a Disney Plus miniseries based on his character, Hawkeye, which was released before his accident. During the series, he seemingly passed the torch to Hailee Steinfeld, who became another version of the superhero.

However, Renner is still rumored to return to his role in some capacity, whether as mere mortal Clint Barton or his Avengers member Hawkeye. One of the projects on his upcoming list is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, tentatively slated for 2025. Renner is rumored to appear in the film.

That could change, as it’s still unknown who will take on the role of the villain Kang, with Jonathan Majors’ ongoing situation. An actor to replace Majors has yet to be revealed.

Also on Renner’s list is an Untitled Oxycontin Project. That project and the Avengers film are both listed as pre-production via Renner’s IMDb.

That said, the actor’s return to good health is likely his top priority. Based on his positive outlook and commitment to recovery, the heroic actor seems well on his way.