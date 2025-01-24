Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg to co-host ‘dark and twisted’ special Very Scary Lovers

Jenny McCarthy joins forces with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, to co-host a compelling true-crime special.

The husband-and-wife duo will co-host an Investigation Discovery spin-off called Very Scary Lovers.

Very Scary Lovers is a spin-off of the Investigation Discovery (ID) show Very Scary People, currently hosted by Donnie.

The one-hour special will follow the lives of the infamous couple Benjamin and Erika Sifrit, also known as “The Thrill Kill Couple.”

Very Scary Lovers, hosted, narrated, and executive produced by the Wahlbergs, will share the “dark and twisted” story of the Sifrits.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

To most, Benjamin and Erika seemed like they were the perfect couple.

Jenny and Donnie will share the story of the ‘evil’ couple BJ and Erika Sifrit

Benjamin “BJ” Sifrit is a Navy Seal and his wife, Erika, is a star college athlete studying law.

But their shared passion for dangerous criminal activity comes to light in the spine-chilling details of this series.

Jenny and Donnie will explore BJ and Erika’s murderous deeds, including dismembering the bodies of a couple they met while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland.

As a teaser for Very Scary Lovers reveals on YouTube, the Sikrits were capable of committing a “heinous murder for fun.”

BJ and Erika got a “thrill” from their first murder and went on to find more victims.

“You can rehabilitate a criminal; you can’t rehabilitate evil,” states one of the detectives in the trailer.

Donnie and Jenny are big fans of true-crime content

Earlier this month, in a Reel for Investigation Discovery, Donnie shared that he and Jenny McCarthy often binge-watch true-crime shows.

“Jenny and I binge-watch all kinds of television. Of course, true-crime, scripted series, docu-series… we’re kind of into it all,” he revealed.

“But we do like, we do like our true crime,” he added.

Working together was ‘effortless’ for Donnie and Jenny

Luckily, Donnie and Jenny work well together, so filming Very Scary Lovers came naturally to them.

Donnie recently told In Touch, “We had a really good time making it together. [It was] effortless.”

The spouses have worked together for years, filming their reality TV show, Donnie Loves Jenny, and creating their production company, Work Baby, in 2022.

Very Scary Lovers was produced for ID by Jenny and Donnie’s production company, Work Baby, in partnership with Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

Lionsgate signed the three-year first-look deal in 2022.

Work Baby Productions was established to develop and produce original, unscripted/reality television programs, docs, and non-fiction podcasts.

After signing their deal, Jenny and Donnie said in a joint statement, “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about.”

“Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share that passion, and we are so excited to work with them to make these dreams reality,” added the couple.

Very Scary Lovers premieres on Sunday, February 2 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.