Jennifer Lopez thought she was ‘going to die’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her first engagement with Ben Affleck after the pair rekindled their romance.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in April last year, following the end of her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. About one year later, Lopez announced their second engagement, 20 years after the first.

They tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and had a marriage celebration the following month.

In a new interview with Apple Music 1, the singer recalled her emotional state after they ended their first engagement in 2004.

“It was so painful after we broke up,” Lopez told host Zane Lowe, continuing: “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

“It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending,” she expressed.

Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck inspired the album 20 years ago and new follow-up

In the Apple Music 1 interview with Zane Lowe, Lopez spoke about how she fell in love with “the love of her life,” referring to her current husband while working on her album, This Is Me… Then.

She shared a snippet of the interview on her IG page with throwback photos and videos with her husband showing in the background as she opens up about their romance.

She added that the album was about “capturing that moment in time” of their relationship.

The actress and singer said that she had not made another album like it since and went on to describe how her heartbreak led her to focus on work.