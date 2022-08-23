Jennifer Lopez shares first peek at wedding looks for Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez showed off the first look at her wedding dress via her Instagram page following her wedding with Ben Affleck. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImageCollectAgency

Jennifer Lopez got her fans excited when she shared a first personal peek at her stunning wedding look for her big day with her now-husband, Ben Affleck.

The duo, lovingly called Bennifer 2.0 by adoring fans since rekindling their romance nearly 20 years after breaking off their first engagement in the early 2000s, recently secretly tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas vow exchange in July.

While this marriage is just Ben’s second, with his first marriage being to actress Jennifer Garner, J.Lo boasts a slew of broken engagements and failed marriages, making this her fourth attempt at wedded bliss.

Following the nuptials in Sin City, Jennifer and Ben waited just over a month for their big day to come twice, having spent lots of time planning out a more public affair with friends and family in celebration of their love.

Choosing to host the enormous event at Ben’s 87-acre compound in Georgia, the couple exchanged vows for the second time in front of 135 guests.

“Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged the first time around,” a source revealed to People about the stunning estate, adding, “They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week, so it made sense to do it there and then.”

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek at her stunning wedding dress

Now, just days after teasing fans with news reports of the big event, Jennifer has finally shared a little peek at her gorgeous wedding look with her Instagram followers.

Giving a close-up view of her veil-shrouded face, Jen was a vision in white in the snap, giving one of her famous smoldering glances at the lens.

She captioned the shot, “First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com.”

Her tight and enviably wrinkle-free facial features were perfectly made-up with some smoky shadow and sweeping arcs of mascara.

Although it was hard to see through the veil, it appeared that the multi-talented performer added a tasteful touch of taupe hue to her lips, while her cheeks looked to have just the right amount of foundation.

Diamond and pearl drop earrings were visible on her lobes, and a feathered circle of white material fluffed around her neck and jawline.

Jennifer Lopez broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez before Ben Affleck reunion

Prior to finding her purported “true love” again and getting hitched, Jennifer was in the spotlight for her very-public relationship with former baseball professional Alex Rodriguez.

The pair first got together in 2017 and dated for approximately two years before Alex popped the question with a stunning emerald sparkler.

However, the duo called it quits not too many months later, and Jennifer was quickly spotted hanging out with her former flame Ben mere days after announcing her split from Alex.

Alex is currently dating Kathryne Padgett.