Jennifer Lopez speaks out about ‘stolen’ wedding video

Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez has hit back at a stolen video from her wedding in which she serenades her husband, Ben Affleck.

The singer and actress has created a platform, OnTheJLo, in which she shares exclusive content with her fans, such as the first look at her wedding dress.

Following their elopement in Las Vegas, Bennifer waited just over a month to schedule a traditional wedding ceremony with friends and family.

However, someone attending the event apparently sold a video of an intimate moment between the couple, and Jennifer isn’t here for it.

The pair have a romance story Hollywood couldn’t make up. On April 8, 2022, Jennifer announced their second engagement shortly after reports emerged that they started dating again.

About two decades after their first engagement, Jennifer and Ben married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

Jennifer Lopez reveals wedding attendees had signed non-disclosure agreements

Jennifer Lopez responded to a fan page on Instagram which appeared to share stolen content from her wedding unknowingly.

The Jenny from the Block singer sang and danced for Ben Affleck in the footage obtained by TMZ.

Following the release of the footage, Jennifer let her fans know the video was taken without permission and slammed the attendee who sold the video.

“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” she wrote in an Instagram comment posted by a fan IG account @jlow0rld.

“I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

Jennifer said she plans to share more intimate moments from her wedding when she is ready.

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans,” she wrote. “Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money[sad face emoji]. Thank you for caring I love you guys.[white heart emoji]”

The fan page deleted the post following Jennifer’s revelation, as stated in the caption.

Is Jennifer Lopez’s fourth time lucky with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez was married three times before tying the knot with Ben Affleck. The first two marriages were brief.

Jennifer had an 11-month marriage with her first husband, waiter Ojani Noa. The singer then married Cris Judd, her former backup dancer, before they parted ways just over a year later.

After their divorce, Jennifer had a high-profile relationship with Ben after meeting on the set of the movie Gigli, but following their break-up in 2004, she married Marc Anthony, and the pair had two children.

Ben began dating actress Jennifer Garner following his split from Jennifer Lopez in 2005, and they were married for 13 years and had three children together.