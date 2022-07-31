Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage won’t last, says first husband Ojani Noa

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in Las Vegas after rekindling their romance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second engagement came two decades after the first proposal.

Their marriage earlier this month is a romance story that Hollywood couldn’t make up but the singer’s first husband thinks the newlyweds are doomed to fail.

Ojani Noa was JLo’s first husband and they married for less than a year from February 1997 to January 1998.

On April 8, 2022, Lopez announced her second engagement to Affleck after the pair rekindled their romance shortly after her split from former fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The Hollywood couple once dubbed Bennifer, got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

It didn’t take long for rumors to spread as to why the couple had a quickie wedding in Las Vegas with a source claiming the Selena actress didn’t want Ben to get cold feet.

Ojani Noa explains why he thinks Bennifer 2.0 is not going to work

Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa claims her marriage to Ben made his feelings come “flooding back” about their romance decades ago.

He was a Cuban refugee waiting tables when he met Lopez who was yet to reach superstardom.

Ojani claims that their romantic relationship lasted two years and that they remained friends for nearly 10 years.

He cites JLo’s numerous relationships as part of the reason he thinks her fourth marriage won’t last.

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” Ojani said in an interview with The Daily Mail.

“Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”

Noa gushed about Lopez recalling her stunning beauty and their relationship. While she was famous when he met the young actress, dancer, and singer, he said he did not know who she was at the time.

During their marriage, Lopez landed the lead role in the movie Selena which launched her career to new heights.

JLo’s ex thinks she will marry again if she divorces Ben Affleck

Ojani Noa who worked as a personal trainer thinks that his ex-wife will have more marriages in the future, citing her career ambitions and work ethic.

“I think she’s someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with one person,” he said, continuing:

“She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life.”

Lopez dated Diddy after her relationship with Noa before marrying her backup dancer Criss Judd for about two years.

After her first engagement to Ben Affleck failed, she married Marc Anthony and the pair had two children before divorcing in 2014.

Lopez had an on-off relationship with another backup dancer Casper Smart for several years before they split in 2016.

She then dated former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and the pair were engaged to be married before releasing a statement in March 2021 announcing the end of their relationship.