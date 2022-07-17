Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly tied the knot in a quick Las Vegas wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

After about 20 years of waiting, Jennifer fans can finally rejoice as it appears that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally gotten married.

Jennifer Lopez was previously engaged to baseball star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez until the spring of last year, when the couple amicably split.

Since then, it appears that A-Rod has moved on to a new partner, and Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance.

They took things a little slow, but engagement rumors began earlier this year, and JLo confirmed that he had proposed with an extravagant green gemstone, as green is her lucky color.

Only months after their engagement, it is believed that the couple is now married after they obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas.

Though it seems unlikely that the two would get married without an extravagant ceremony, it’s not completely unheard of, and they could always have a ceremony later if they haven’t had a secret bash already.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly married in Las Vegas

A marriage license obtained by Hollywood Life shows Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married, naming JLo also Jennifer Affleck.

A source close to the couple reportedly confirmed the news to TMZ and that the couple is officially married.

Though neither JLo nor Ben has come forward with an announcement yet, it’s possible fans will hear about the marriage soon in JLo’s newsletter, On the JLo.

Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship

JLo and Ben first met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2001. It seems that their romance was immediately sparked after they met.

At the time, JLo was married to Cris Judd, but they divorced in 2003, the same year that the movie Gigli actually came out.

Before that, Ben and Jennifer went public with their romance in 2002, getting engaged the same year. However, the pressure of fame and the huge media frenzy was too much for Ben and the two separated in 2004.

After that, they both got married and had kids, as JLo married and had kids with Marc Anthony and Ben with Jennifer Garner.

JLo separated from Marc in 2012 and in 2015, Ben and Jennifer Garner announced their separation as well. However, shortly after Ben and Jennifer G split, JLo was busy seeing A-Rod.

The rest is history, as Jennifer and A-Rod’s engagement was broken off and it seemed that Ben and Jennifer reconnected immediately.

They are now finally married after 20 long years.