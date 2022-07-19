Jennifer Lopez may have rushed Ben Affleck marriage to keep him from getting cold feet

Jennifer Lopez is said to have rushed Ben Affleck wedding before he got cold feet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, choosing to forgo a traditional wedding and instead riding through a drive-through wedding chapel to officially tie the knot.

While some fans have speculated as to why the pair didn’t go all out with a big ceremony, one source revealed to Page Six that the Selena actress was not only excited to marry Affleck but that she also wanted to prevent the actor-director from getting “cold feet.”

The source reportedly told Page Six that Lopez “has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed,” adding, “She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

The source also revealed that the now married couple celebrated their newlywed status with a simple meal of pizza and Diet Coke as they flew back to Los Angeles on a private jet.

In April 2021, the Jenny From The Block singer announced her split with baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees player proposed to Lopez two years before.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” they both confirmed in a joint statement to TODAY last year.

Alex Rodriguez Talks JLo Post-Breakup

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Proving to be an amicable split, the famed athlete recently sat down with Martha Stewart for an episode of her podcast. Speaking fondly of his former fiancée, Rodriguez reportedly commented, “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer. She’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.”

“Hardest worker,” the 46-year-old continued. “And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

JLo & Ben Affleck’s Rekindled Romance

Not long after announcing her breakup with ARod, the Maid In Manhattan actress was spotted out and about with Affleck, sparking rumors of a rekindled relationship. Fans recalled that the pair were once engaged to be married before their high-profile breakup in 2004.

After going public with their relationship, Bennifer announced their second engagement this past April.

Gushing about her nuptials with Affleck and reflecting on their journey together, Lopez confirmed their wedding via her website onthejlo.com, sharing, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding day photos. Pic credit: onthejlo.com

‘With Love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’

Adding that it was “exactly what we wanted,” Lopez continued, “We flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle,” the 52-year-old detailed.

“But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Sharing adorable selfies and a behind-the-scenes look at their special day, Lopez finished, “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”