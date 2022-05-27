Jennifer Lopez shared the sweetest tribute for late Ray Liotta

Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez shared a touching tribute to the late Ray Liotta on her social media. The tribute featured a lengthy caption and touching pictures of the two former co-workers. She also mentioned Ray’s daughter, Karsen, who is 23-years old.

She called the late actor the “original Goodfella” and sang his praises as a human being.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at age 67. He was reportedly with his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, at the time of his untimely death.

Jennifer Lopez writes a heartfelt tribute to Ray Liotta

Jennifer Lopez posted a social media tribute to her “partner in crime,” Ray Liotta, shortly after news of his passing surfaced.

The first picture showed Ray as he kissed Jennifer’s head. She shared a few photos of the costars before adding a final solo shot of the Goodfellas actor.

Jennifer started the post by describing his kind nature. She wrote, “Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside.”

She continued, “I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella. We shared some intense moments on set those three years!”

She shared her excitement about joining the show and wrote, “When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect, and we both knew this was going to be good. We enjoyed doing our scenes together, and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from.”

She provided intimate details about Ray and said, “Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest, and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting, and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon … I will remember you always.”

Finally, she sent loving energy to Ray’s daughter and family. She concluded, “Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones.”

Ray Liotta and Jennifer Lopez starred in Shades of Blue

Jennifer Lopez knew Ray Liotta because she worked with him on the NBC show Shades of Blue.

An IMDB page for the show said it was a program about a New York law enforcement agent forced to work with the FBI’s anti-corruption unit.

Jennifer played Detective Harlee Santos, while Ray had the role of Matt Wozniak. The two were described as good cop, bad cop, in the thrilling police series.

The series was based on Matt Rudolph’s novel, Shades of Blue: 30 Years of (Un)ethical Policing.

The show aired for three seasons from 2016 to 2018 and also starred Drea de Matteo and Dayo Okeniyi. In 2018, the show was canceled during its third season.