Ray Liotta, Goodfellas actor and Emmy winner, dead at 67

Ray Liotta dead at 67. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

In surprising news, legendary actor Ray Liotta reportedly died at age 67. The actor was allegedly in the Dominican Republic, where he filmed a movie called Dangerous Waters.

Liotta leaves behind his daughter Karsen Liotta, whom he had with Michelle Grace. Karsen was born in 1998.

Monsters and Critics will keep you updated with the latest information regarding Ray Liotta’s death.

Ray Liotta has died at age 67

Deadline was the first to report the actor passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic.

The actor became a household name after he starred in Field of Dreams opposite Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones. He also played Henry Hill in the Martin Scorsese film, Goodfellas. More recently, Liotta appeared in the Amazon Prime show, Hanna. He also appeared in The Many Saints of Newark, an HBO prequel film to The Sopranos.

Liotta was an Emmy winner who received an award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Charlie Metcalf on the television show ER.

Liotta was engaged to Jacy Nittolo at the time of his passing. He was reportedly with Nittolo at the time of his death, and no foul play is suspected in Liotta’s untimely passing.

Ray Liotta’s impressive career

Ray Liotta had quite an impressive career, and he often played tough but likable characters. Liotta played gangster turned informant Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorcese film Goodfellas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to Liotta’s IMDB page, he was filming April 29, 1992, Dangerous Waters, and The Substance. Dangerous Waters was a John Barr written and directed film that also starred Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows, and Odeya Rush.

Liotta recently finished filming Black Bird, where he played the role of Big Jim Keene. The Black Bird TV series, also starring Greg Kinnear, Taron Egerton, and Paul Walter Hauser, debuts in July 2022. The series is about an incoming inmate who made a deal with the FBI. The deal would limit his sentence if he befriended and obtained details about a suspected serial killer in prison.

Liotta spoke with People in November and discussed his portrayal of bad guys. He revealed that he had actually never been in a fight, despite his tough-guy roles. He said, “I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that’s just pushing and goofy kid stuff.”

He continued, “For some reason, I’ve been busier this year than I have in all the years that I’ve been doing this. And I still feel I’m not there yet. I just think there’s a lot more.”

Rest in peace, Ray Liotta.