Jennifer Lopez matches lollipop with massive engagement ring, blows kisses

Jennifer Lopez is engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Lopez shows off her stunning engagement ring as she blows kisses at the camera in a new video.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement earlier this month. They didn’t make it to the aisle in 2004 when they called off their wedding 17 years ago.

The 52-year-old singer and actress recently donned a dress with a sky-high slit for date night, showing off her stunning physique.

JLo shows off her massive engagement ring

Lopez recently filmed herself sucking on a green lollipop while going for a car ride in a new Instagram video posted this weekend.

“Green lollipop kisses,” the Bronx native wrote in her caption, along with a green heart.

The actress showed her happiness as she smiled for the camera while her green diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck, 49, was on full display.

The mother of two listened to Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray’s song Blick Blick as she blew a kiss at the camera.

In a recent On the JLo newsletter, Lopez wrote about how green signified important moments in her life.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress,” she wrote in reference to the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys, continuing:

“I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences.”

Lopez also described purchasing a painting with a green bird in someone’s hand with the words “Let Go” on each side. “I don’t buy a lot of art, but I bought this. One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the color green,” she wrote.

The singer described her “special connection” with hummingbirds and how they symbolize love.

Ben Affleck’s proposal left Jennifer Lopez speechless

In the On the JLo newsletter, Lopez went on to describe the moment Affleck popped the question and how it left her speechless.

Lopez revealed the actor proposed on a Saturday night while she was enjoying a bubble bath. The Hustlers actress said Ben was “smiling and crying at the same time” during the proposal.

The singer then expressed her shock at the romantic gesture, writing:

“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

The engagement ring features two smaller diamonds on each side of a large green diamond in the middle. Their first engagement ring was a pink diamond.