Jennifer Lopez exposes impressive toned legs with sky-high slit for date night

Jennifer Lopez has a lot of things to be happy about in her life.

The singer and actress recently confirmed her second engagement to actor Ben Affleck. J Lo also received an Icon award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Finally, she released a romantic comedy, Marry Me, with Owen Wilson and Maluma.

It is hard to believe that the beauty maven has time to do anything, but she celebrated a date night in style and shared pictures with fans.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her legs in new pictures

Recently engaged actress Jennifer Lopez shared some new, sultry photos on her Instagram.

The post featured Jennifer in a sleeveless olive green chiffon dress with a dangerously high-leg slit. The carefully placed leg slit showed off the toned legs that she is known for. She wore green stilettos, which made her legs look that much better.

J Lo rocked gold accessories, including hoop earrings and a gold belt that brought the look to the next level.

Jennifer’s hair was slicked back into a sleek and stylish ponytail. She offered a bonus to fans in the form of a video. The short clip started at her feet and panned upward as the actress casually looked at her phone.

She wrote in the caption, “About last night #JLovers #ThanksForVoting #DateNight.”

Jennifer’s comment section contained a lot of compliments for her sophisticated look. She also received numerous heart-eyed emojis and green hearts that matched her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez gets engaged to Ben Affleck again

Eagle-eyed fans speculated that J Lo and Ben Affleck were engaged after she was spotted wearing a large ring on her ring finger.

Jennifer hinted at the news on her Instagram and plugged her website for further details. She asked fans to sign up for OnTheJlo.com to get her big announcement.

In November 2002, Ben proposed to J Lo with a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond by jeweler Harry Winston.

Ben switched up his approach for his second proposal to Jennifer and opted for a green diamond. It’s obvious from Jennifer’s Instagram post and the infamous Versace gown from two decades ago: green is her color.

The two seem smitten with each other, and Jennifer said she is lucky to have a second chance at love.

What is next for Jennifer? The actress has another romantic comedy coming out, Shotgun Wedding. The star-studded cast features Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and J Lo– it has a late June 2022 release date.