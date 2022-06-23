Jennifer Lopez hits the runway in sold-out silk pajamas

Jennifer Lopez has been impressing with her airport pajama fashion game. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Lopez has been showing off more of her fashion style, albeit with a slightly unusual outfit, as she boarded a plane in an expensive and currently sold-out pair of pajamas.

The 52-year-old Jenny from the Block singer went on Instagram to treat her fans to a little pajama fashion show as she boarded a private plane. Perhaps the singer was about to embark on a long-haul flight which necessitated some bedtime wear, but we’re not here to judge appropriate airplane clothing.

Jennifer Lopez took to private jet in super pricey pajamas

J.Lo posted a video of herself strutting across the runway to Jack Harlow’s First Class while wearing colorful hummingbird-print pajamas by Nahmias and Gucci heels. She captioned the vid, “Travels.”

According to Page Six, the sleepwear would create a $1,500-shaped hole in your purse, but unfortunately, Lopez’s long-sleeved version is currently sold out anyway.

However, the short-sleeved version is thankfully still available in white and black, $683 and $650 reduced to $390, respectively. But you’ve to part with an extra $525 if you want the bottoms.

As Lopez boarded her plane, she held up her pink handbag so we could get a closer peek. This one stud leather cross-body bag would set you back a whopping $2,800.

Per Page Six, Lopez accessorized with some big hoop earrings from designer Jenny Fisher and a pair of pink sunglasses from Quay. The earrings cost about $500, and the shades come in at a paltry (in comparison) $65.

Jennifer Lopez an ‘inspiration’ for Donatella Versace

Fashion designer Donatella Versace recently described Jennifer Lopez as her “muse of a lifetime.” Speaking on social media, Versace thanked J.Lo for being her “inspiration” and said she was proud that Versace had played a role in her “career since the very beginning.”

Earlier this month, Lopez accepted the Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards and gave an emotional speech, but her outfit really stood out. Her sexy Mônot dress, described as a sultry gown, featured a leather-vested top and a flowy, ankle-length skirted bottom and hip cutouts on the sides.

Meanwhile, the return of Bennifer is still steaming ahead. In April, Lopez announced that she was engaged to actor Ben Affleck for a second time. She later admitted that she was having the “best time of her life” with the Batman actor.