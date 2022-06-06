Jennifer Lopez sizzles in plunging leather gown to accept MTV Generation Award

Last night, Jennifer Lopez rocked the MTV Awards show stage, stunning in a tight leather vest-topped gown with a plunging neckline. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

While it was a huge night for many of Hollywood’s A-listers, Jennifer Lopez may have stolen the show with her win for MTV’s Generation Award, giving an emotional speech while wearing a true-to-Jennifer sexy ensemble.

The singer, actress, and dancer, 52, accepted the award at last night’s ceremonies, which were held at the Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, and not only looked smashing but managed to tug all of the heartstrings in the audience at the same time.

Jennifer Lopez showed some skin in a revealing vest with a plunging neckline

With her brunette locks sleek and down around her shoulders, Jennifer made her look a showstopper by adding smoky eyes, subtle mauve lips and donning a sultry gown with a leather-vested top that opened up into a dramatic plunging neckline that showed off her glowing skin and plenty of her bust.

The skin-baring Mônot dress also featured a flowy, ankle-length skirted bottom and hip cutouts on the sides.

Jen paired the ensemble with a diamond-encrusted tennis choker with a matching bracelet and dazzling dew-drop earrings.

The star apparently even brought her own wind machine to the event, displaying her skilled ability to give herself the best chances to truly shine and show off her style and jaw-dropping beauty.

Jennifer got emotional during her awards speech

The Marry Me star had her fellow celebs and fans alike feeling all the feels as she tearfully accepted her Generation Award while thanking everyone who both helped her and broke her down over the years.

“I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow,” she added while also taking time to thank her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme for “teaching me how to love.”

J.Lo’s speech would not have been complete without a shout-out to her fiance Ben Affleck. The actress didn’t disappoint as she carved out a segment of her time to give a special tribute to her rekindled romantic partner, jokingly saying he should wait until she got home so the two could have dinner together to celebrate her win.