Jennifer Garner lashes out at Ben Affleck, saying it was a ‘slap in the face’ for him to say he felt ‘trapped’ in their marriage

Jennifer Garner has expressed her fury at Ben Affleck’s recent admission that he felt “trapped” in his marriage to her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jennifer Garner isn’t taking on any guilt regarding her failed marriage to Ben Affleck and his recent admissions about his unhappiness at the end of their 10 years together.

‘It was disrespectful’

The Alias alum and Yes Day actress, 49, lashed out at her ex-husband after he admitted to Howard Stern that he had felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner and even went as far as to blame his alcoholism on those negative feelings.

Ben told Stern that he felt like he couldn’t leave his marriage “because of (the) kids” but that he was not happy with Jen and didn’t know what to do except to drink “a bottle of Scotch and (fall) asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

A source close to Jen spoke exclusively with In Touch about how the actress felt after Ben spilled the details to the radio host.

“Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s wording on the subject of why they divorced,” the insider divulged to the magazine. “He gave an interview saying he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage, Jen wouldn’t have used that phrase or even opened up publicly like that. It was disrespectful.”

The source continued, saying, “If you think about it, it’s kind of a slap in the face to Jen and their kids.”

Ben’s drinking problems cropped up even prior to his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Despite blaming his substance abuse on his marriage, Ben has had a history of alcohol problems even before he married Garner in 2005.

The Argo actor checked into rehab in 2001 and then again after splitting from Garner in 2015.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His most infamous stint in rehab came in 2018 when Garner was seen escorting Ben into a car and subsequently driving him to be checked into a rehab facility after the actress staged an intervention for her ex to get help.

Ben has been dating ex-flame Jennifer Lopez since April

Ben’s shocking admission comes after the actor was spotted having what looked like a heated argument with Garner on the streets of L.A. five days ago, with paparazzi snapping pics of the pair gesturing at each other while standing on the sidewalk.

Though it remains unclear as to whether or not the pair were fighting, all evidence has pointed to Ben appearing to be quite happy with Jennifer Lopez, having reunited with the performer in April nearly twenty years after the two called off their relationship in 2004.

The pair are reportedly spending time together for some of the holiday season and Christmas day, with a source saying that Ben has something special planned for J.Lo as a gift.