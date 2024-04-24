Jelly Roll quits social media after comments about his weight despite losing over 70 pounds

Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) is only human despite his tough and rugged exterior.

That was proven when his wife, BunnieXO, revealed that the country music superstar quit social media after being “”ullied””over his weight.

This comes just days after Jelly Roll confirmed he dropped a significant amount of weight and intended to lose more as he embarks on a health journey.

Weight has always been an issue for the musician, but he is working toward doing a 5k in May.

BunnieXO always has her hhusband’sback, and the two are often seen gushing over the other as they attend events or do joint interviews.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, she was honest when she divulged why Jelly Roll walked away from social media.

BunnieXO confirms the reason Jelly Roll quit social media

On her Dumbe Blonde podcast, BunnieXO talked about cyberbullying and the unkind remarks her husband, Jelly Roll, was seeing.

She said, “”y husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f**king weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby.”

BunnieXO also revealed that despite Jelly RRoll’stough exterior, the comments “”urt””him. She wwasn’thappy about those who had cruel remarks about her husband and had several things to say about it.

“”he internet can say whatever the f**k they want about you, and they say, ‘’ell, yyou’rea celebrity. YYou’resupposed to be able to handle it.’’No, the f**k wwe’renot,””BunnieXO went on to say.

Katy Perry threw out Jelly RRoll’sname to replace her

Jelly Roll is a musical superstar, and he proved that when he appeared this season on American Idol as a mentor for the contestants.

Katy Perry revealed she was impressed with Jelly Roll, and the potential of him sitting in her chair next season of the ABC singing competition was something she could co-sign. IIt’sunlikely to happen, though.

It was like an overnight sensation was born when he debuted on the music scene. His name is everywhere, but it wwasn’talways like that.

He worked hard to get where he is now and escape the cycle he was wrapped in. Jelly Roll has come so far — something he always credits BunnieXO for. Their love story is one of acceptance and redemption.

The couple is building an empire while supporting each other in the endeavors they are currently working on.