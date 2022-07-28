JayDaYoungan death: Louisiana rapper shot dead outside his home

Rap artist tragically shot and killed shortly after 24th birthday. Pic credit: @jaydayoungan/Instagram

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, has died due to a fatal shooting at just 24 years of age.

On Wednesday, the Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue.

Scott was taken to the local hospital in critical condition after being treated on the scene.

Another victim, a close family member of the late musician, was also shot in the incident.

JayDaYoungan is best known for his single, 23 Island, and a slew of hit records that earned him a huge fanbase.

The late 24-year-old rapper’s career suffered due to numerous legal issues during his relatively brief career.

JayDaYoungan released a video from house arrest shortly being the fatal shooting

Bogalusa Police Department named the other victim in the shooting, who they say is in stable condition.

In a Facebook post, the police department confirmed that JayDaYoungan died from the shooting.

“This is an update to the press release of a shooting earlier tonight. We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries,” the Facebook post reads.

“Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition. Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

On the day Scott was fatally shot, he released a video from house arrest on his Instagram page.

Since his death, the video has garnered over 2.5 million views. It is unclear whether he was released from house arrest before the fatal shooting.

JayDaYoungan was arrested at least three times in 2021. On September 16, 2021, Scott was arrested on accessory charges to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, stemming from a fatal shooting the previous year, according to The Advocate.

After posting bond, he was arrested again in October on multiple charges, including child desertion and evidence tampering.

Shortly after posting bond, he was arrested again and appears to have been on house arrest since.

JayDaYoungan’s sister mourns his death with a tribute

Scott’s sister confirmed his death with a tribute on Instagram. She shared several slides of her late brother paying tribute to his life.

“Javorious, no way they took you from me like this💔I’m sick to my stomach, they wanted this .. they wanted to see you like this bro. I’m so sorry💔I love you so much!!! Sister is so hurt. I literally watched you grow from the ground up w this rapping sht!” she wrote continuing:

“You was the goat in my eyes, especially from where we come from baby I’m so sorry!!!!!Jay you literally hurt us with this sht !!! dawg this cannot be life!!! I got J.R., and I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. 23 FOREVER AND IM STANDING ON IT🖤🕊🩸”

She initially denied reports that he passed away, seemingly while he was still fighting for his life in the hospital.

Jaydayoungan sister says he’s still alive 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/82OtZ9J2Y5 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 28, 2022

JayDaYoungan is survived by a son with his girlfriend, Jordan Brooks.