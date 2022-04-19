Jason Momoa to star in live-action Minecraft movie

Jason Momoa is set to play a major role in the live-action movie adaptation of video game Minecraft. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Warner Bros. has started developing a live-action movie based on the video game Minecraft, and they’re lining up Jason Momoa for a starring role in the film.

The 42-year-old Dune actor is in final negotiations to join the cast of Minecraft, which will be based on the hugely popular game released in 2011.

Jason Momoa is joining the cast of Minecraft

The Hollywood Reporter announced just yesterday that Momoa is to join director Jared Hess, who is best known for directing the 2004 cult movie, Napoleon Dynamite, and will be tasked with bringing Minecraft to the big screen.

Momoa will also be joined by producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee. Momoa may be familiar with Parent following her work on Dune. Jill Messick will receive a posthumous credit for her work developing the film before she sadly passed away in 2018.

According to Variety, the Minecraft game has sold a whopping 238 million copies since its release making it the best-selling video game of all time. In 2021, the game still reportedly had nearly 140 million monthly players and has won numerous awards and inspired various spinoffs.

The game requires players to create 3D worlds by mining materials and crafting objects. It’s as yet, unclear how this setup will be transported onto the big screen, but video games transformed in to movies is certainly nothing new.

Recent “gaming movies” have included 20th Century’s Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, and Paramount’s Sonic sequel. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Minecraft has been under development for many years, with Shawn Levy and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney previously linked with directing roles.

Momoa has not yet publicly discussed the movie.

Jason Momoa’s private life under scrutiny

Jason Momoa has primarily been in the headlines in recent times due to his personal life. The Aquaman star and his wife, Lisa Bonet, announced in January that they were ending their 16-year relationship.

The news led to Momoa being linked with English actress Kate Beckinsale after the pair were spotted chatting together at an Oscars afterparty, and Momoa lent the actress his coat.

However, Momoa shut those rumors down: “It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”

Earlier this month, Momoa showed off his fun side while attending a concert on Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour. The future Minecraft star was spotted vibing and grooving along to the music.