Jason Momoa dating rumors: Aquaman star moved on from Lisa Bonet with Eiza Gonzalez

Jason Momoa is at the center of dating rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Jason Momoa has allegedly moved on from his longtime lover Lisa Bonet and started dating another actress– Eiza Gonzalez.

So claim sources close to the star, who has been in Italy, taking pictures in the Sistine Chapel and filming Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious Franchise.

Jason and Eiza are allegedly taking it easy as they are busy with their successful careers.

Jason Momoa is reportedly dating Eiza Gonzalez

Fans who hoped that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet would reunite may be disappointed to learn that the Aquaman actor has his eye on someone else. According to well-placed sources, Jason has moved on to another actress– Eiza Gonzalez.

A source revealed to People about Jason and Eiza, “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy, and he’s in a good place.”

The source continued, “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

Jason attended the premiere of Eiza’s film Ambulance, but the two did not walk the red carpet together.

Jason and Lisa dated for nearly two decades, and their bohemian coupling won over the hearts of fans. Sadly, the two announced their split in January after more than 15 years together.

In April, Jason was linked to actress Kate Beckinsale after lending her his jacket, but he denied that rumor.

Jason Momoa shares shirtless apology video after Sistine Chapel controversy

Jason Momoa posted an apology video nearly three minutes long where he pumped iron and talked about Italy and his faux pas. The actor described in detail his injury before he began explaining what happened at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Jason, who was in Italy to film Fast X, shared that he was excited to bring family and friends to Rome. He also said that he made a donation to the Catholic Church. He revealed that he thought he received permission to take photos and videos in the Sistine Chapel.

The Sistine Chapel has a famous ceiling painted by legendary artist Michelangelo. Michelangelo created one of the world’s most famous paintings during the 16th century, and the Vatican expressly prohibits photography and videography to preserve the artwork.

Jason said, “If you ever thought that I disrespected your culture, that wasn’t my intention.”

He continued, “I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church.”

Jason apologized if he offended anyone and said it was not his intention.