Janet Jackson to auction off over 800 of her personal items next month

There is a lot for Janet Jackson fans to celebrate right now.

Not only is the five-time Grammy Award-winning star currently back on tour, but she’s also giving fans the chance to own her personal belongings by teaming up with Julien’s Auctions.

The auction will be held next month on May 21 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.

Those who are unable to attend the auction in person will be able to bid online via Julien’s Live.

“Julien’s Auctions proudly presents “The Special Collection of Global Icon Janet Jackson,” the music auction event of the year honoring the enduring legacy of one of the most influential cultural figures of all time on Sunday, May 21st,” they wrote on Instagram.

The promotional image for the auction is a vintage snapshot of Janet from her 1986 Control era.

What personal belongings is Janet Jackson selling off?

Janet isn’t auctioning off any old tat as she’s giving her fans the opportunity to own some of her most iconic outfits from her hugely successful career.

As previously reported by Evening Standard, the What Have You Done for Me Lately hitmaker will auction over 800 items that include looks she wore on her 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour, in her That’s The Way Love Goes and Scream music videos, and even red carpet ensembles.

If clothing isn’t of interest, there will also be bedazzled microphones and plaques honoring the platinum status of her albums.

And if you’re in need of a new motor, Janet is selling her 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish.

Prior to the live auction, some of the items are currently displayed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. On May 8, it’ll be moved to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

“This opportunity to honor the musical legend Janet Jackson at our Hard Rock properties in such a meaningful way is extremely exciting for us and all of our guests that will get to experience it,” Keith Sheldon, the President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International, said (via PR Newswire).

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the child advocacy group Compassion International, a global child advocacy ministry.

This is the second time Janet Jackson has teamed up with Julien’s Auction

This isn’t the first time Janet has sold her personal items to the public.

Back in May 2021, the Poetic Justice actor held an auction in Beverly Hills with Julien’s Auction. Just like the upcoming one, she donated a portion of the proceeds to Compassion International.

With every item sold, it was announced by Kim Kardashian herself that she purchased Janet’s legendary costume from her If music video for $25,000, per Harper’s Bazaar.