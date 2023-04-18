Janet Jackson gets emotional about motherhood in rare interview

Janet Jackson is letting fans in on her personal life.

Last year, the What Have You Done for Me Lately hitmaker took part in a two-part documentary on A&E and Lifetime.

Simply titled JANET, the doc saw over 15 million people in the U.S. tune in during its premiere, per Variety.

Creating another chapter of her legacy, the music icon is currently embarking on her Together Again tour across North America.

The debut show kicked off last weekend in Hollywood and will wrap up in June.

Ahead of the opening night, Janet sat down with Sheinelle Jones for an interview with Today.

Janet Jackson gets teary about motherhood

Janet wears many hats. She’s a dancer, singer, producer, actor, philanthropist, and mom.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning star shares her 6-year-old son Eissa with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, who she split with shortly after giving birth to their child.

During her chat with Sheinelle, Janet got emotional after admitting that being a mother means “everything” to her.

“[The title] that gives me the biggest gratification is mama. That’s it. Mama,” she said.

“When you’re tired. When you need a break. I love it all,” Janet continued, adding, “I’m sorry I’m getting emotional because I’m thinking of one thing in particular, and I’ll never forget it.”

Gushing over Eissa, she started choking up during the middle of her interview while expressing her love for him.

Janet stated that “being a mama” is the “highest” thing for her.

Watch the full interview:

Janet is no stranger to being a private celebrity and doesn’t often share images or discuss her son with the public.

That said, on his 6th birthday earlier this year in January, she shared a wholesome message on her Instagram page.

“To my beautiful baby Eissa, Happy 6th Birthday! I LUV you and I’m so proud of who you are!” she wrote, adding kissing faces, birthday cakes, and confetti emojis.

Janet Jackson is sharing more with fans

In May, Janet is giving fans the chance to own some of her personal belongings.

The All For You chart-topper has teamed up with Julien’s Auctions once again to sell over 800 items next month on May 21st.

The auction will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. However, those who are unable to attend in person will have a chance to bid online through Julien’s Live.

Some items up for sale include Janet’s 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, outfits from the red carpet, and her music videos, as well as microphones and her plaques, to name a few.

While she will no doubt be banking a lot of money, Janet will be donating some of the proceeds to the child advocacy group Compassion International.