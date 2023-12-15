Jamie Foxx shares he ‘needed every prayer’ during mystery health scare

Jamie Foxx reflected on an extra special birthday as the actor shared a heartfelt message to his friends, fans, and followers.

The Oscar-winning actor officially turned 56 on Wednesday and posted a collection of selfies on his Instagram.

In multiple images, Foxx is seen wearing a black t-shirt and sunglasses as he sits in the driver’s seat of a Rolls Royce.

He also thanked those who continued to send him love and support during a difficult time in his life.

Earlier this year, the actor was hospitalized with a mystery “medical complication” that remains unknown to most people outside of close family members.

It resulted in Foxx staying out of the public eye for months during his recovery and rehabilitation process, with him opening up recently about getting through that rough stretch.

Foxx says he ‘needed every prayer’ to get to this special day

In an Instagram carousel post shared to his page for his December 13 birthday, Foxx expressed gratitude and joy for those in his life, indicating that they helped him immensely during his health crisis.

“This birthday is a special one…I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way… here lately I’ve been able to thank some of you personally but I want to say to all of you. I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER… you lifted me through… I was able to make it to today because of your prayers…,” Foxx wrote in his caption.

He indicated he viewed his fans and followers among his family members for sending love, prayers, and support. Foxx’s family also got a special shout-out in his message.

“I consider all of you my family… and thank you to my immediate family, and everybody who chipped in to make sure that I could celebrate on this day… I’m sending our complete joy to everybody… Cause if it’s my birthday it’s your birthday…..,” the actor wrote in the caption of his carousel post.

Foxx’s IG post racked up over 295,000 likes and 23,000-plus comments reacting to the actor’s heartfelt message.

Foxx revealed he ‘couldn’t actually walk’ during his health situation

Earlier this month, Foxx made his first official public appearance since his health scare earlier this year. The acclaimed actor appeared at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards to accept the Vanguard Award for his performance in Amazon’s original film, The Burial.

I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk,” he said as he held back tears.

“So it feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different,” Foxx said in his speech.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Foxx was hospitalized while filming his Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia. There were only rumors as to what had happened with the actor, with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, indicating on social media that her dad had an undisclosed “medical complication.”

That complication resulted in Foxx staying at a Chicago rehabilitation facility following his release from the hospital, and he remained out of the public spotlight for months.

Ultimately, the actor emerged with several public appearances in Chicago, including an appearance on a boat promoting his alcohol brand. Foxx was also spotted doing a good deed by returning a lost purse to a woman.

He’s spoken multiple times about the severe struggle he was in, with no description given of his health situation. However, at the Critics Choice Awards, he again indicated just how serious it was for him.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, ’cause it’s tough, when you almost — when it’s almost over,” Foxx said, adding, “When you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see no light. It was hot in that tunnel.”

Foxx, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for portraying legendary singer Ray Charles in the movie Ray, has more on the way in the coming year.

The previously mentioned Back in Action film is currently in post-production for Netflix. In addition, Foxx is the executive producer of a new Fox musical gameshow called We Are Family, slated for a 2024 premiere.