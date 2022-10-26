Jacob Sartorius death hoax goes viral, claiming the singer died in a car accident

Jacob Sartorius pictured at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/ImagePressAgency

Fans were stunned when rumors emerged claiming that singer Jacob Sartorius died, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

The death hoax claimed the 20-year-old passed away in a car crash, while other fake news sources said he was found hanging from a bridge.

However, Jacob is alive and was quick to prove it with a response that put fans at ease; however, some were not convinced.

The social media personality rose to fame from viral videos of himself lip-syncing videos on Musical.ly and Vine.

He has also amassed a following on TikTok and garnered headlines for dating Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

On social media, many debated whether the rumor was true or not.

“did jacob sartorius actually die or is everyone making this up,” a person tweeted.

did jacob sartorius actually die or is everyone making this up pic.twitter.com/SfCCooXlqB
October 25, 2022

Another tweeter was fooled by the death hoax and left a tribute.

The fan wrote, “Rest in Paradise Jacob Sartorius. Thank you for the memories you brought us. Never forget your song sweat shirt 🙏.”

Jacob Sartorius proves he is alive by dropping a new single

Sartorius returned to social media to put his fans and ease and teased new music.

“jacob sartorius is good yall he posted an insta story,” a person tweeted alongside a screenshot of his IG Story in which he posed for a selfie.

jacob sartorius is good yall he posted an insta story pic.twitter.com/wTqD9fDhX2 — sigght (@sigght4) October 25, 2022

The singer released the song Planet Lonely on his YouTube channel, and it has garnered 1,500 views at the time of writing this report.

He has released several music videos this year, with some gaining over 100,000 views.

Jacob has his biggest following on TikTok, with 23.7 million followers and over 1.6 billion likes on his content; his latest video has over 366,000 views.

Why did Jacob Sartorius and Millie Bobby Brown split?

Millie and Jacob two dated for seven months in 2018, and their breakup has been subject to fan speculation.

It was rumored that Jacob shaded Millie in his song We’re Not Friends from his EP Better With You shortly after they parted ways.

However, it appears the former couple is on good terms. Seventeen reported that the Stranger Things star left a comment on Jacob’s Instagram Live stream last year.

When dating, they were one of the most talked-about teen couples as they shared PDAs on their respective social media accounts.

They reportedly got back together in 2019 before calling it quits for good. They posted joint statements on their Instagram Stories announcing the end of their relationship but did not divulge additional information.