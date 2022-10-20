Millie Bobby Brown wows in a crop top to launch fashion collaboration

In the caption, she explained her goal with the collection of versatile clothing.

She said, “It was important for me to create a collection that everyone can feel comfortable and confident in. I AM IN LOVE I can’t wait to see.”

In the campaign video, the actress went for a long blonde hair look, wearing a purple and white square-designed sweater over a green mini-skirt and knee-high brown boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Throughout the retro-styled video, Millie and other models showcased the clothes as they enjoyed different activities, from riding a golf cart to enjoying a picnic, vacuuming leaves, and a striking yoga pose.

Millie Bobby Brown has an idea for the Stranger Things finale

The 18-year-old actress opened up about her breakout role in Stranger Things and shared her idea for the finale season.

“I’d love to be the writer! I’d make it more of a musical,” she said to Total Film in an interview.

She continued, “But, you know, they don’t entrust it in the hands of me, which they should [laughs]. Trust me: I can do the finale to Stranger Things, and it would be great. I think it should be like It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that – a musical episode.”

The actress likely referred to episode 13 of the fourth season which featured a rock opera based on songs written by Charlie Kelly, played by Charlie Day.

Stranger Things is set to end with its fifth season and the creators have teased a spin-off series.

However, Millie doesn’t seem interested in reprising her role as Eleven and told the outlet that she was focused on Enola Holmes in which she has starred as the title character.

Millie Bobby Brown shares a new Enola Holmes trailer

Brown has got her fans pumped with a new Enola Holmes 2 trailer.

She shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote the following in the caption.

“It only takes one flame to start a fire. The movement begins Nov 4, only on Netflix 🔥.”

In the new footage, her character Holmes appeared nervous about learning to do the Waltz before coming up with a master plan.

The movie, which drops on November 4, also stars Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and Helena Bonham Carter reprising their roles.