Jacksepticeye’s dad has died: YouTuber is taking a break from the internet

Jacksepticeye announced that he’d be taking a break from online activities following the death of his father. Pic credit: @jacksepticeye/YouTube

YouTuber and popular gamer Jacksepticeye has announced that his father has passed away.

The Irish gamer, who’s real name is Seán William McLoughlin, also told fans that he would be taking a break from social media.

He did not go into any details as to how his father died.

Last night Jacksepticeye took to Twitter to announce the sad news and to tell fans that he would be taking a break from online activities for a while.

He also asked fans to respect his and his family’s privacy.

He wrote: “My father passed away today. I won’t be doing anything for a while. Please respect me and my family’s privacy during this time.”

Pic credit: @Jack_Septic_Eye/Twitter

Thousands of fans sent their condolences; at the time of writing, he’d received over 20,000 messages. And his tweet had over 700,000 likes.

Fellow YouTubers rushed to send condolences

His fellow YouTubers and internet personalities were also quick to send their best wishes and condolences to this hugely popular internet celebrity.

Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop was one of the first to send his sympathies. He wrote: “Dude, I’m so terribly sorry to hear this. Sending your family my love.”

Pic credit: @CouRageJD/Twitter

Corpse Husband, a famous but faceless YouTuber who became famous for streaming Among Us, also sent his sympathies and said they were just a “call away” if he ever needed it.

He wrote: “Love you, man, I’m so sorry. A call away if you ever need it. Take your time; we’ll all be here.”

Pic credit: @CORPSE/Twitter

Valkyrae was one of many to send sympathies to Jacksepticeye

And Rachel Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae, also sent her condolences. She also told him to reach out if he needed anything and described losing a loved one as truly one of the “worst experiences.”

She wrote: “I’m so sorry… losing a loved one truly is one of the worst experiences, but I always try to remember that it’s better to have loved than to never at all.”

Jacksepticeye recently hit Hollywood big time when he starred in Ryan Reynold’s movie Free Guy, which came out last December. He also had a voice acting role for the Q*Bert character.

In 2019, Jacksepticeye became the subject of one of the many twisted death hoaxes. However, he responded to the hoax in an amusing and innovative way; he went on Twitter to confirm that he had died.