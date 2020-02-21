Jack Martin: Meet the colorist behind Sharon Osbourne’s new look

Have you seen Mrs. O lately?
The rock and roll momager who became famous back in one of the first family-centric reality TV series, The Osbournes, has since parlayed her music managing career into an enviable empire on the small screen thanks to her wit, and her ability to connect with audiences.
Her signature look? Cherry red hair cut to a perfect modern asymmetrical layered bob. But her hair as we found out this week on her chat show The Talk is red no more.
Sharon Osbourne has given up the demanding hair dying schedule to maintain that vivid red and let her hair become silver, closer to her own natural gray hair color, and less demanding in upkeep that keeping it that vivid deeper color.
The man responsible? None other than stylist Jack Martin.
Who is Jack Martin?
Stylist Jack Martin is the gray hair whisperer, who has amassed a huge Instagram following.
Based in Tustin, California, his social media reveals hundreds of happy clients who have come to him to get off the hair color train and go naturally silver and variant shades of dark and light gray.
His ability to coax dimension in the shades of gray hair is blowing people away based on his before and after photo galleries.
Especially on the visual platform of Instagram, we find hair color transformations that are so well done with thousands of positive comments and reactions to the dramatic reversal of hair color and overall look:
View this post on Instagram
A lot of people, stylists and clients asked me to post a photo of how my silver transformations look like after few weeks, this beautiful client came to me for silver transformation 3 month ago, today she just came back for a trim and I suggested to give her more layers. Client is extremely happy with the way the color stayed , but she followed religiously all maintenance steps I asked her to do, purple shampoo, shampoo once a week with cold water, eliminate the use of hot tools, use a deep conditioning mask once a week. I hope this post answers a lot of people’s concerns about the upkeeps and the fading process. #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #irvinehairstylist #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachhairstylist #newportbeachbalayage #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillshair #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist @behindthechair_com @modernsalon @american_salon
According to his Instagram, Jack was trained in Paris to do hair color. Jack is the man who gave Jane Fonda her eye-popping, new fabulous look for her recent Oscar award ceremony presentation look, and she was stunning:
View this post on Instagram
I had the honor and the pleasure to transform the legendary actress @janefonda hair specially for the 2020 Oscar. Spending 7 hours with this amazing Hollywood star and witnessing her energy, beauty, strength and femininity was so inspiring. For straight 7 hours while I was working on her hair she was writing chapters in her due soon book, and memorizing her lines in the famous tv show Frankie and grace that she is shooting the 7th season now, answering emails and reading her newspapers plus communicating with me and her team with the sweetest, humblest soul, she made me feel ashamed to complain of being tired. This experience was extremely great and I will never forget this amazing day, thanks to the talented @jjhanousek and @deleonmakeup for nominated me to her. Formula: Jane had about 3 inches of her salt and pepper natural roots and the rest was a little tired warm golden blonde, her goal color was a silver icy blonde to surprise everyone at the 2020 Oscar presenting the final award winner for the movie of the year. I started the 7 hours process by giving miss Fonda a platinum card, by bleaching all her hair back to back by taking very thin sections in foils using @oligopro extra blonde with 20 vol and olaplex on the virgin hair and 10 vol with @olaplex on previously colored hair. Once I reached very pale blonde level 11 After 3 hours processing rinsed hair and did olaplex number 2 for 20 minutes, rinsed hair then prtone hair to cancel all the yellowish hue in the hair and prepare a solid white canvas by using @redken shade eq 1/2 oz 9B + 1/2 oz 10vv mixed with 3 once of clear (00) and double the total amount of processing solution for about 10 minutes, rinsed hair, towel dried and apply the final toner by @wellahairusa blondor 1/2 pale silver + 1/2 pale platinum mixed with 6 vol developer for 30 minutes, shampooed, conditioned. Hair felt amazingly healthy and Jane was extremely happy for getting her dream hair that took her a while to find a colorist that can do it perfectly in a very painless process. @modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon #sliverhair #whitehair #platinumhair #oscars2020 #theoscars2020
Martin, whose Instagram handle is @jackmartincolorist, has a following of more than 100,000, and he is a colorist and salon owner based out of Tustin, California.
View this post on Instagram
Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs . I didn’t promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul. ____________________________________________ Products used in this transformation. Lightener: @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol Bond insurance: @olaplex Toner: @pravana 10.07 with zero lift Treatment: olaplex number 2 Color tools : @framar ——————————————————— #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #silverhair #platinumhair #opaplex #wellahair #wella #wellaprofessional #pravana #sharonosbourne #celebrityhair #platinumhair @saloncentric @cosmoprofbeauty
His claim to fame and core body of work is to get famous (and not so famous) clients like Jane Fonda and Sharon Osbourne ready to love, embrace and blend their gray hair, so it looks amazing and natural, not yellow, brittle and dry.
His entire social media feed is devoted to helping his clients go gray gracefully. The before and afters are incredible to see:
View this post on Instagram
This client came to me from over 75 miles far seeking gray silver color to blend and match her 100% gray roots so she can stop coloring her hair dark brown boxed color, total service was 9 hours, I started the long process by removing the artificial dye using @malibucpro CPR twice until I reached level 8 Cooper blonde, then I bleach the whole head starting from where the copper starts in foils using @oligopro extra blonde and 20 vol developer mixed with B3 leaving her gray roots out for about 3 hours by taking very thin sections for faster lightening process until I reached level 10 pale yellow blonde, rinsed hair, then pre toned with redken shade eq 1/2 9p + 1/2 9V for 20 minuets to cancel all the yellow from the hair, rinsed again, dried hair then applied Kenra silver metallic 10 SM with 6 vol and a dot of blue booster for 30 minuets, shampooed, conditioned, cut layers and styled round brushes. #behindthechair #kenra #americansalon #modernsalon @brazilianbondbuilder #brazilianbondbuilder @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #irvinehairstylist #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachhairstylist #newportbeachbalayage #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillshair #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist @kenraprofessional @oligoprousa #oligopro #fashionarttut #hair_videos #hairstylesvideos #peinadosvideos #justhairvids #hairvideos #hairvideo #peachyqueenblog @hairarttut @hair.videos @thepeachyqueenblog @peinadosvideos @hairvideodiary @styleartists @glam.video @hair.tv @hairstylesvideos @awesomemakeu.p @hudabeauty
How to get Mrs. O’s hair color look:
According to Martin and the experts in an interview with modernsalon.com, here is the best path to successful and safe for your hair silver transition:
FOR COLORISTS IN THE SALON:
1. Lift the hair to beyond yellow.
2. Pre-tone hair to cancel the yellow prior to applying the silver dye.
3. Apply silver dye on shampooed, dry hair for better deposit.
4. Add Olaplex to your silver dye, Olaplex helps to prevent fading.
5. Leave the color on the hair for at least 40 minutes covered with a head cap.
6. Shampoo hair lightly with cold water.
FOR CLIENTS AT HOME:
1. Don’t shampoo hair for 1 week after color service.
2. Don’t use thermal tools for 1 week after salon visit.
3. Shampoo with cold water once a week only, shampoo only roots.
4. Use dry shampoo to skip washing hair.
5. Mask hair once a week to moisturize and rebuild bleached hair.
6. Avoid using thermal tools but if you have to, set temperature to no more than 300F to 350F.
7. Use a heat protectant spray prior to heat styling
8. Use purple color deposit shampoo if you see any yellow tone in your hair, and use silver color deposit shampoo when you feel the silver starts fading.
9. Redo silver toning at the salon every 4 to 5 weeks.
10. Use Olaplex number 3 to rebuild hair.
