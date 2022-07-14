Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dead at age 73

Ivana Trump at the Gianluca Mech press conference in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73, her family confirmed.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement, according to ABC News.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion, and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana was a skiing talent and became a celebrity after marrying Donald Trump in 1977.

The couple was tabloid fodder in the 1980s and she became his business partner working on several real estate projects.

Their marriage ended in 1992 after their high-profile divorce battle. Ivana Trump’s fourth husband Rossano Rubicondi died at age 49 last year.

How did Ivana Trump die?

Ivana Trump reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest. Manhattan paramedics responded to a call at her luxury apartment on the Upper East Side after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the FDNY.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear at the time of writing this report whether the cardiac event was caused by an illness.

Ivana was last pictured on June 22, when she was seen going to an appointment at a hair salon in New York City, according to The Daily Mail.

Former President Donald Trump pays tribute to Ivana Trump

Mr. Trump announced his ex-wife’s death on social media, paying tribute to her.

He wrote: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote in the statement, continuing:

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Erika and I extend our deepest condolences to the Trump Family during this devastating time.



Ivana Trump led an extraordinary and dignified life, and her legacy will forever live on through her three kids, @DonaldJTrumpJr, @EricTrump, and @IvankaTrump.



May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/esk21isNFb — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 14, 2022

The former president reportedly maintained a good relationship with Ivana, who is the mother of his three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

He hosted Ivana’s $3 million wedding to the late model Rossano Rubicondi and she defended him against accusations of racism and his controversial tweets during a book tour in England, United Kingdom.