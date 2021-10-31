Ivana Trump’s fourth husband Rossano Rubicondi dead at 49

Ivana Trump’s former husband, long-term partner, and friend Rossano Rubicondi died earlier this week. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Italian model and actor Rossano Rubicondi has died at age 49. He is known for being the fourth husband of millionairess Ivana Trump.

The actor and model’s death was announced Friday by Italian television presenter Simona Ventura, who shared a photo of herself with the late Rossano Rubicondi on Twitter.

“Rossano… Thanks for the journey we made together, for the quarrels, the pisses but also the clarifications and laughter, so many, that we did together. Have a good trip RiP.”

Rossano Rubicondi’s cause of death revealed

According to The New York Post, Rossano Rubicondi’s cause of death is attributed to melanoma — a form of skin cancer, which he has battled for at least one year.

Rossano Rubicondi was born in Rome, Lazio, Italy. He was an actor in the ’90s and starred in The Eighteenth Angel, which featured Rachael Leigh Cook.

The Italian actor also appeared in The Golden Bowl, alongside co-stars Uma Thurman and Kate Beckinsale, as well as Thinking About Africa.

In recent years he appeared in The Italian Saturday — a former Italian television series that interviewed celebrities in 2018.

Ivana Trump reacts to Rossano Rubicondi’s death

Ivana, 72, told People Magazine, “I’m devastated,” when asked for a reaction to her former husband’s untimely death.

Trump reportedly dated Rubicondi for six years before they married in 2008.

They had a lavish wedding in front of 400 guests at Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, owned by her former husband, Donald Trump.

Furthermore, the former US President hosted the wedding, officiated by her former sister-in-law Maryanne Trump Barry.

Ivana and Rossano divorced after one year but maintained an on-off relationship, appearing together in the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2018.

The following year, Ivana told Page Six that they broke up, citing the long-distance.

“The relationship just ran its course,” she told the publication.

“Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami, and St-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable,” she added.

Earlier this year, Ivana was spotted with Rossano Rubicondi in New York.

Ivana linked arms with the late Rossano in the photos via Mail Online, but it is unclear whether they rekindled their romance merely months before his death.