Ireland Baldwin welcomes first baby with boyfriend RAC

A round of applause is in order!

Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend, musician RAC, welcomed their first baby this week.

They announced the birth of their daughter, Holland, via Instagram in a joint post from Ireland.

Neither specified exactly when baby Holland was born yet, but the photo is fresh from a hospital bed, so it’s safe to assume she arrived within the last day.

Plus, this is Ireland’s first share in six days, so the new mom has likely been anticipating her baby’s arrival for a few days.

They left the caption of their post short, sweet, and to the point, simply writing, “Holland,” with a heart emoji.

Congratulations pour in for Ireland Baldwin and RAC

Naturally, the comments of the Instagram post were full of people congratulating the young couple on the newest addition to their family.

Rumer Willis, who just had her own baby not too long ago, was a top comment, writing, “Omg omg hi sweet girl 😍 we can’t wait to squeeze you 😍.”

Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor commented as well, wishing the baby a happy birthday and sending her love.

Hilaria and Alaia Baldwin both shared their support along with plus-size model Ashley Graham.

Comments on Ireland Baldwin’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Fans, friends, and family were relieved to learn that this time baby Holland truly did make her appearance, as Ireland pulled a fast one on her followers last month.

Ireland Baldwin teases baby’s arrival with prank video

On April 30, Ireland took to Instagram to share a video of RAC carrying a baby car seat up some steps and onto the porch.

In the background, A Thousand Years by Jada Facer featuring Kyson Facer was playing, really setting the mood for the intimate video.

Unfortunately for those looking for a human baby, the video panned to show their dachshund in the car seat, which was definitely not the baby everyone was anticipating.

The video definitely tricked fans, who came to the comments to give Ireland a hard time for the cruelest prank ever.

Many celebrities were gotten by the prank, including Paris Hilton, who simply wrote, “Congratulations love!” and did not return to update her comment.

Others included Hilary Duff and Alaia Baldwin, who were “got” by the prank, with Alaia telling her sister, “YOU CANNOT DO THIS TO ME.”

Comments from Ireland’s prank post. Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Mom Kim Basinger seemed to be in on the shenanigans as she noted that Andre (RAC) is doing better every day and that she was so excited for the baby to arrive.

Fortunately, no one had to wait too long for the real baby Holland to arrive.

Congratulations to Ireland and RAC!