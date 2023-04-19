Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s ‘casual’ relationship

Kylie Jenner is reportedly dating Timothee Chalamet following her latest split from Travis Scott.

The pair were subject to dating rumors last week after they went on an incognito trip to get food from a Mexican fast-food restaurant.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the American actor are dating.

However, the outlet reports that Kylie and Timothee are not yet taking each other seriously.

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source said to the outlet, continuing:

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Kylie was seen at Coachella without the Oscar-nominated actor, as reports state that the pair is not ready to go public with their relationship.

Kylie and Timothee have not confirmed or denied that they are in a relationship.

Travis Scott deletes Kylie Jenner compliment after Timothee Chalamet dating rumors

In early April, Travis left a compliment on one of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram posts.

The rapper made headlines at the time he wrote “a beauty” in the comment section because it was written after their reported split.

Fans noticed that Travis’s flirtatious comment had been deleted shortly after reports of her romance with the actor.

It is unclear whether the Sicko Mode rapper’s public display of affection was an attempt to reconcile his relationship with the mother of his two children.

Us Weekly reported at the time that Kylie was impressed by the comment.

A source told the outlet: “Kylie thought it was really sweet of Travis to show his support for her in such a public way.”

“Even though they’re not together, they have an amazing bond and are still best friends,” the source added.

The outlet also wrote that the pair have a strong co-parenting relationship with their children Stormi and Aire.

Travis Scott’s cheating allegations before split from Kylie Jenner

In October last year, model Rojean Kar accused Travis Scott of hooking up with her amid his relationship with Kylie in several posts on Instagram.

The 31-year-old rapper denied the allegations calling the allegations “weird” and described her as an “uninvited person” who came to his music set to take photos covertly.

Travis also said he does not know Rojean and described the cheating rumors as fiction.

Rojean and Travis were rumored to date in 2013, about four years before he began his relationship with Kylie.

The Kardashians star did not publicly respond to the cheating rumors.