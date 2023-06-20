Here’s why William and Kate wear blue and Harry and Meghan wear green

Everything the Royal Family does seems to have a purpose, even when it comes to their wardrobe.

The royals are known for their fashion, particularly icons such as Kate Middleton and the late Princess Diana.

Those who follow the family know that they wear particular colors, and Prince William and Kate tend to stick to blue.

That was true over the weekend when William and his children posed for a Father’s Day photo, all wearing different shades of blue.

Apparently, there’s a reason for the blue, and it’s not just a fashion choice.

Royal expert Rosie Harte revealed, “Blue is a more palatable alternative to the colors traditionally associated with royalty, being far less aggressive than red and significantly more conservative than purple.”

“It has associations with peace and also modernity, making it a perfect representation of the Waleses’ quest to appeal to both traditional and progressive values in society.”

Kate Middleton’s iconic blue pieces

Kate’s fashion choices have become as memorable as Princess Diana’s choices, and blue is often the theme of her wardrobe.

For starters, she has her engagement ring. The very same ring once owned by Princess Diana, it features a 12-carat sapphire, a gorgeous blue gem.

Along with her engagement ring, one of her most popular outfits was her blue Issa wrap dress after marrying William in 2010.

Throughout their relationship, Kate has frequently worn blue for parties, tours abroad, dinners, and Commonwealth Day outings, among other events.

Plus, the entire family was spotted wearing gorgeous blue clothes for their Easter services in April.

However, there is another color that Kate has been spotted in before and one that her sister-in-law often wears — green.

Why do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wear green?

While William and Kate seem to stick to blue, Meghan and Harry seem to have their own color in shades of green.

“Green seems to be a common theme in their wardrobes and has made appearances at many of the key moments in their marriage,” Harte notes.

“What meaning does the color green serve the Sussexes? Practically, it fits very nicely with the other symbolic aspects they’ve chosen to align themselves with,” Harte continues.

“The Duke and Duchess like to pose for official portraits outside: it’s far less alienating than a grand palace interior might be and neatly complements their personal interests in environmental causes.”

Plus, it’s a great complementary color for the couple, particularly for Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s iconic green pieces

One of Meghan’s most memorable pieces was her emerald P.A.R.O.S.H. sheath dress for her engagement photos in 2017.

Throughout the years, she has often been spotted in green for different events such as polo matches, speaking engagements, and even palace-related events and outings.

In fact, her final appearance as a royal included her memorable bright green Emilia Wickstead cape dress for Commonwealth Day in 2020.