Kate Middleton stuns in emerald green dress in Jamaica, honoring Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

Kate Middleton wore an emerald green dress in Jamaica that reminded fans of a dress worn by Princess Diana. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

A new Caribbean location makes for a new extravagant dress, at least for Kate Middleton.

As Kate and Prince William leave for the Bahamas, fans are focused on the emerald green dress that Kate wore at a dinner on Wednesday night.

While the dress was surely meant to pay homage to Jamaica’s flag, fans noticed other similarities in her outfit.

The gown is very similar in appearance to another emerald green dress worn by Princess Diana in 1981. Diana first wore the emerald Nettie Vogues taffeta dress for engagement portraits but wore the dress several times throughout her life.

Not only did Kate’s outfit seem to honor Princess Diana, but her earrings and bracelet were borrowed from Queen Elizabeth. The Queen wore the jewelry pieces in May 2011 when she had Barack and Michelle Obama over for dinner.

See Kate Middleton’s emerald dress similar to Princess Diana’s

Kate’s gorgeous gown made its first debut on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account.

Kate is seen in several of the photos as the night progressed and the couple took part in various activities and conversations.

Us magazine shared additional photos of Kate and photos of Princess Diana in her own emerald dress, drawing the comparison out for fans to see.

Kate Middleton has become known as a fashion icon amongst fans, frequently wearing gorgeous gowns for events and wearing outfits similar to those worn by Princess Diana.

Although Jamaica is far from a rugby match, Kate was ready for the occasion and fans are excited to see what outfits await as the couple continues their Caribbean journey.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reflect on their time in Jamaica

Despite Jamaican protestors requesting an apology from the royal couple and airing out grievances, the Instagram caption says that “Catherine and I are delighted to have felt what Bob Marley described so many years ago – the spirit of ‘One love’ that Jamaica has given to the world and which makes this country so special.”

The couple enjoyed reggae music in Trench Town, spent time in Kingston meeting students and staff at Shortwood Teachers’ College, and admired the Jamaican Defense Force “working hand in glove with local communities in Flankers to prepare young people for employment and adult life.”

Before leaving to go to the Bahamas, the couple attended the Commissioning Parade for the Initial Officer Training Program at the Caribbean Military Academy.

In several of the photos, Kate can be seen wearing a dainty white dress with flowery patterns and a matching hat.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently in Nassau, Bahamas for the latest part of their trip in the Caribbean.