Here’s why Paris Hilton isn’t at Coachella

As an avid fan and attendee of Coachella, many have been wondering why the iconic socialite and influencer Paris Hilton hasn’t returned to the desert this weekend.

After turning up every year since 2007, it comes as no surprise that she was given the title of Coachella Queen.

And while she may not be showing up to the festival in California, her reason makes perfect sense.

As previously reported by TMZ, sources close to the news outlet have exclusively revealed that Paris has opted out due to motherhood.

Earlier this year, the Stars Are Blind hitmaker welcomed a baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, with her husband, Carter Reum.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since her newborn is only three months old, Paris is prioritizing family time over the prestigious event.

Paris Hilton will not be attending the festival next weekend either

As most will already know, Coachella Festival is split into two weekends, therefore, there is always a chance Paris could attend next weekend.

However, she won’t be showing her face then either, as the businesswoman will be preparing for meetings related to the child abuse bill she has recently been passionate about.

These will take place in Washington, D.C., meaning she won’t be near California.

Paris Hilton honors her previous Coachella fashion looks

She might not be present this year, but Paris is still honoring Coachella weekend with a number of her most iconic looks from previous years on Instagram.

“Always so much fun putting together my Coachella looks! 🌵👸🏼🎡,” she wrote in her caption.

“Here are some of my popstar stage-worthy looks from last year🔥 Which fit would you rock? ✨ #ThatsHot #Coachella #ThrowbackThursday,” Paris continued.

In an IG post consisting of 10 pics, Paris wowed from head to toe in front of a large white Ferris wheel. In full festival mode, she wore a dress fun dress that featured tassells and a long train attached.

The item of clothing was teamed with large shades, while Paris opted for half her blonde locks in space buns.

To complete her ensemble, she stunned in cream thigh-high boots and accessorized with jeweled fingerless gloves.

In the following slide, Paris was a ray of light in a bright neon green dress with lace detailing, while in the third, she posed alongside her dog in a light pink number.

For the ninth pic, she went edgy in a semi-sheer black top that was embroidered in silver gems. Paris teamed the outfit with a miniskirt, glittery fishnet tights, and black knee-high shoes.

She accessorized with sunglasses, and a silver hat, while opting for her signature sparkly silver gloves.