Paris Hilton has been using her fashion style to provide some inspirational insights, and she managed to look incredible at the same time.

Paris knows a thing or two about judgment, especially since a private film she made led headlines for years and received criticism.

But Paris showed perseverance and motivation, putting on a brave face and continuing her career as a socialite. Therefore, she knows what she is talking about when she references hurt words.

In a recent post, the socialite showcased a black purse with a number of inspirational and insightful messages.

The blonde bombshell took to Instagram to post a series of stunning pictures while promoting her latest creative efforts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Paris’ 23.4 million followers soon learned, there was more than met the eye in the pictures.

Paris Hilton serves classically beautiful looks with a message

Paris shared a fabulously chic five-part post with major Parisian vibes. The sister of Nicky Hilton-Rothschild looked timelessly gorgeous with head-to-toe black and soft curls.

The Cooking With Paris star sported her platinum tresses in a side part, with diamond stud earrings and a black minidress. Paris added a pop of color via her bright red lips as she navigated the street and posed for pictures.

Paris added a statement necklace to the outfit, opting for a chunky choker.

She also carried a statement bag with some wise words in white font.

Paris worked her angles with a black purse which read, “The people who hurt you don’t get the last word.” And the other side of the bag read, “You get to tell the story of you, and your story has more power than you can imagine.”

As a multi-hyphenate talent and an advocate for abused children, Paris definitely got the last word career-wise.

Her caption read, “The people who hurt you don’t get the last word. 💥 #ThisIsWhoIAm #ParisTheMemoir.”

The savvy businesswoman tagged 11:11 Media, the production company Paris launched in 2021.

Paris Hilton establishes 11:11 Media

If you haven’t heard of 11:11 Media yet — prepare to see the company in the future.

Paris established the production agency as an incubator, which aims to be a safe space for creators while monetizing content. Paris has become a voice for those without a platform, courageously using her status to draw attention to a few causes.

When Paris spoke with the Wall Street Journal about her latest endeavors, she discussed her inspiration for 11:11. She created the brand and selected the name with the goal of making dreams come true.

Paris explained, “I built a global business and brand over the last two decades.”

She continued, “I wanted to take it to the next level and bring all my companies under one media entity.”

With Hilton Pets, Paris and her NFT ventures, her lucrative DJ career, and her March-released memoir, Paris has achieved her goal.