Here’s how Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins feel about all their siblings

Nick Cannon, a father of 12, opened up about how his first two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey feel about having 10 siblings.

The Wild ‘n Out host appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast and gushed about how Moroccan and Monroe reacted to their younger siblings but with caution.

When asked how they feel about having 10 siblings, Cannon responded, “At this point, they enjoy it, they have fun, and they’re the oldest,” he said.

“Who knows where that will go once 16 hits,” he added, continuing, “I’m just tryin’ to pay close attention to it and be honest.”

Cannon praised his older children as intelligent and said they understand that he makes mistakes and is open to his children, also falling short sometimes.

The 42-year-old confessed, “Someone is going to be very mad at me,” when discussing how his children may change their minds about their siblings as they get older.

The entrepreneur garnered significant media attention for having numerous children with different women around 2020.

Some of his children were born in the same month or just a few months apart.

In 2021, Cannon welcomed a son with Alyssa Scott in June and twins with Abby De La Rosa in the same month.

In 2022, Cannon had a son with Bre Tiesi in June, a son with Brittany Bell in September, a daughter with LaNisha Cole in September, a daughter with De La Rosa in November, and a daughter with Scott in December.

Nick Cannon calls Mariah Carey the love of his life

In an interview with The Shade Room, Cannon was asked about his romantic relationships.

While initially reluctant to pick, he eventually confessed that his ex-wife Mariah Carey is “the love of his life.”

He opened up about having her photo on his wall as a teenager and described her as the coolest person he had ever met.

Cannon also said she inspires him to have a positive outlook on life because she is always happy and helps others.

Carey has also opened up about her relationship with the father of her children and said the pair are still friends and have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Nick Cannon said he would have his 13th child with newly single Taylor Swift

Cannon talks about children a lot. In a different interview with Howard Stern earlier this month, Cannon was asked who he would ideally have another child with hypothetically.

When Stern suggested Taylor Swift, the TV host said, “I’m all in.”

Cannon then gushed about Swift’s talent and said the pair could bond over being in numerous relationships.

He said the idea of welcoming a child with the singer, who recently split from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn of six years, would be “amazing.”