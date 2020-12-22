Here are Carrie Underwood’s 5 tips to enjoying the Christmas holiday

Carrie Underwood is getting ready to celebrate Christmas with her family. That means plenty of preparations go into making everything special.

Sitting on a tan sofa that was situated in front of a stone fireplace, the country superstar shared five of her favorite tips, tricks, and traditions with her Instagram followers on Sunday.

Carrie looked quite festive in a sparkling red blouse. Her long blond hair fell around her shoulders as she spilled her top

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eat lots, drink a little, and don’t forget to give

Her first, and possibly best tip, is all about giving instead of getting. The mom of two encouraged her fans to “pay it forward” this Christmas.

Carrie is known for working hard to stay in tip-top shape by eating healthy and working out all year long. However, her second tip suggests that it’s perfectly fine to eat whatever you want during the holidays and to enjoy it as well.

Tip number three is all about planning the holiday meal. Carrie said that she knows ahead what she will be making by checking out new recipes to make for dinner.

It sounds like she makes a list and may even check it twice.

Read More Tim McGraw takes Christmas decorating to new heights as enormous tree amazes fans

For her fourth tip, Carrie mentioned that drinking a little is not a bad thing. She jokingly tells her fans that she is in full support of spiking their eggnog.

Her final holiday tip is to “take it all in.” She mentions how stressful 2020 has been for everyone, but she said that there are always silver linings to look for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Christmas came early for Carrie

The American Idol alum got an early Christmas present from her husband, Mike Fisher. It wasn’t exactly the normal kind either.

Carrie received two cows, which is exactly what she wanted. She admitted that she loves her new animals and they seem to be content with their new home as well.

The couple’s two boys, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, also seem to love the new pets. The eldest Fisher son named them Brownie and Oreo.

Carrie’s first Christmas album

This year also marked a first for the country music superstar. She debuted her first-ever Christmas album in September titled My Gift.

Carrie had a little help from Isaiah as well. The mother and son recorded a duet together on their version of The Little Drummer Boy.

She had previously said how proud her son was to be a part of it. His mom gushed over how sweet and innocent he was singing his heart out, but the almost 6-year-old seems to be growing out of that “childlike” stage already.