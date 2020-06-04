Carrie Underwood shows off toned abs as she celebrates Global Running Day

Carrie Underwood showed off her toned abs yesterday as she headed out for a five-mile run to celebrate Global Running Day.

The 37-year-old singer, who is known to be a bit of a fitness fanatic, posted a selfie on her Instagram story to her ten million followers as she pounded the streets.

Sporting a yellow sports bra and black cap, the Inside Your Heaven singer gave the thumbs up as she stood next to her running partner, cake store founder Ivey Childers.

Using the hashtag #GlobalRunningDay, Underwood wrote: “Got five miles in with my favorite runner @iveychilders.”

The running has clearly worked out for them as they both appeared to look like professional athletes.

Ivey Childers also got in on the act of encouraging her followers as she also shared the pic onto her Instagram Story and wrote, “Run because you can, as often as you can. So good for your mental health and body!”

Underwood is well known for embracing a strict fitness regime, and it appears that the coronavirus lockdown has not diminished this; if anything, she’s doubled her efforts to promote health and well being in recent weeks.

The singer has even launched her own fitness app called Fit52, and since the lockdown, she has regularly posted videos and pics to Instagram of herself and husband Mike Fisher, 39, and their two sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, doing some exercise.

Carrie Underwood says exercise is her ‘stress reliever.’

In a recent post, she said, “My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me.”

In April, she posted a video of herself and hubby working out to Fit52 while listening to Motley Crue. She wrote: “Doing the @fit52 workout with the hubs this morning…in hyper-speed!!! Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever! #KickStartMyHeart.”

Last week Underwood also showed off her toned abs in a floral print bikini.

View this post on Instagram Is it summer yet? ☀️ #PoolReady #ChooseYou A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 23, 2020 at 9:30am PDT



Underwood’s running partner Ivey Childers founded the successful Ivey Cake sweet shop in Brentwood, Tennessee, before selling it on to one of her employees last year so she could focus on spending more tie with her family and working on “recipe development.”

The avid food blogger has an Instagram following of over 32 thousand.

Carrie Underwood has ditched hosting the CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood has hosted the Country Music Awards (CMA) every year since 2007; however, at the end of last year, she announced that she would be breaking with this tradition for 2020.

At the time, she wrote in a lengthy statement that: “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do.”

In last year’s CMA, many of Underwood’s fans were dismayed when Garth Brooks beat won the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award for a record seventh time. Many believed that it should have gone to Underwood.