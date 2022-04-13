Heidi Montag blasted after advertising single-use jeans

Heidi Montag received the wrath of the internet recently after she shared the launching of her new single-use jeans. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Heidi Montag found herself in some hot water this week after launching her new single-use jeans line.

The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star, 35, got fans up in arms after sharing her new invention of pants that are meant to be worn just once before being thrown away.

After posting the news on the Instagram page dedicated to the one-and-done pant wear, Heidi found herself receiving the utter wrath of fans for what many deemed to be a wasteful and harmful endeavor.

Heidi found herself under heavy scrutiny after launching her single-use jeans line

Sharing several shots and clips to the Instagram page entitled S1NGLES Jeans, Heidi’s clothing brand was instantly thrown into the flames of the internet as followers gave a collective groan over the messaging behind the line.

With a caption that purported the jeans to be the best new thing to hit the market due to their lack of fading, shrinkage, and ripping given they are made to be worn once, the adverts got a lot of the wrong kind of attention.

“This is literally the most stupid thing I’ve ever seen in the world. I hope it’s an april fool’s joke,” wrote one miffed person.

Another follower expressed their disgust for the brand’s lack of environmental awareness, writing “There has to be some method to this madness. There’s no way in 2022 when they’re doing away with single use water bottles and plastic bags that someone would be stupid enough to create this product.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @s1nglesjeans/Instagram

Another person penned a scathing review of the jeans as they voiced their horror at the clothing line’s lack of thought prior to production, saying “Single use plastic CLOTHING? It doesn’t matter if they’re made from recycled plastic – this is WASTEFUL and literally part of the problem contributing to climate change!!!”

They added a reminder that most cities do not properly recycle materials to begin with, saying “Toss them?! Toss them where?!?! The ocean?!? With the rest of the single use plastic?!…now you want to add “recyclable” clothing to the mix?!… An innovative, non-wasteful, climate friendly product would have actually made sense…. I’m team Heidi all the way but girl, this isn’t it and you should seriously reconsider….”

Pic credit: @s1nglesjeans/Instagram

Heidi recently claimed that Lady Gaga ruined her musical career

Heidi hit the web again recently after claiming that her musical career was ruined by none other than Lady Gaga.

As reported by Monsters & Critics, Heidi held nothing back in a podcast interview she gave in March, throwing major shade at the Poker Face singer.

According to the reality star, Lady Gaga derailed her musical career after having a minor stint on The Hills and reportedly telling producers that she did not want to work with Heidi.

Explaining how things went down while the two attempted to collaborate with RedOne, Heidi said “She [Lady Gaga] did not want me working with RedOne, and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him. And he’s like, ‘I’m sorry. She’s my writing partner for huge things.’”

Heidi said her view of Lady Gaga was forever tainted after that and she could never understand why people loved the singer so much.