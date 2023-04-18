Hayden Panettiere reveals she lost hair, eyes turned yellow during alcoholism battle

Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her health battles, including a struggle with alcoholism that caused a serious impact on her body.

At 33 years old, Hayden has lived a life that many could only dream of, but the mother of one has faced her share of trials and tribulations.

Just two months ago, Hayden’s brother, Jansen, died suddenly and unexpectedly, which was an obvious loss for the actress.

Last year, Hayden opened up about her secret battle with alcohol and opiates in another interview.

As Hayden continued on her road to recovery, she shared some information about her addiction issues, potentially inspiring others to get help.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Nashville actress detailed some of her struggles in Women’s Health Magazine recently, where she starred as the cover girl.

Hayden Panettiere details alcoholism struggles

Hayden graced the April 2023 cover of Women’s Health Magazine, where she was the vision of health and grace. It might be hard to believe that just years ago, Hayden was deep into addiction.

The Heroes alum revealed in her Women’s Health interview that her alcohol use was a way to cope with postpartum depression.

In 2014, after giving birth to her daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko, Hayden turned to alcohol after experiencing depression.

Hayden’s unhealthy coping mechanism quickly has adverse effects.

The actress said, “My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn’t normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps.”

The mother of one went to rehab and joined a 12-step program, seeking therapy for past traumas.

Hayden also said that she had a breast reduction in 2022, which made her feel more like herself again.

The actress continued, “After eight months of intensive therapy, I felt like I had this blank canvas to work with.”

Finally, Hayden explained that she hoped her openness would help others struggling with addiction.

Hayden first reveals her alcohol and opiate addiction

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Hayden spoke for the first time about her drug and alcohol struggles.

The actress revealed that she received “happy pills” at age 15.

Although Hayden didn’t name the person who gave her the medication, she did provide some more information to add context.

Hayden said, “They were to make me peppy during interviews.”

The Nashville star continued, “I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”

In 2023, Hayden hopes to spread the word about addiction and trauma, using her voice and platform to help others.