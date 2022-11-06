Hayden Panettiere returns in red for the amfAR Gala in LA. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/DP/AAD/StarMaxWorldwide

Hayden Panettiere doesn’t step out often these days, but it’s usually for a good cause when she does.

The actress made a rare appearance at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles. The event was a fundraiser for HIV and AIDS research and was held at the Pacific Design Center.

Hayden looked fierce on the tan carpet in an all-red suit jacket dress for the event.

She paired the dress with black suede open-toed heels that featured a strap around the ankle. Hayden wore sheer black tights with chunky platform shoes.

The 33-year-old even had deep red nails to match, and she went with a light pink lip shade and wore darker eyeshadow.

Hayden wore her short blonde hair to the side for the fundraising event.

Hayden Panettiere stuns in Saint Laurent

The Saint Laurent blazer mini-dress featured a square pocket on each side.

The Nashville star rocked the retro look of the padded shoulders as she posed with one hand resting on her left thigh.

Hayden wore four of the six red buttons fastened on the front of her jacket, and part of her lacy black top peeked out from underneath.

Her only jewelry was a pair of earrings, but the deep v-neckline was dramatic enough without a necklace adorning it. She carried a sparkling sheer black handbag at the gala.

Hayden Panettiere founds an organization to help Ukrainians

The Foundation for Aids Research is far from the only charity Hayden supports.

In March this year, the actress launched Hoplon International, a nonprofit supporting Ukrainians fighting on the front lines. The organization uses donations to secure and distribute much-needed and often life-saving supplies like first aid kits.

The relief fund is close to Hayden’s heart as she still has friends and family living in the country.

Hayden’s daughter, Kaya, even previously lived in the area. Hayden shares a seven-year-old daughter with her ex-fiance, former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. The couple’s daughter, Kaya, lived in the country with her father after Hayden had to give up custody.

The mom-of-one has been open about her struggle with substance abuse and mental health issues, including postpartum depression, that led to her giving up custody of her only daughter to her ex.

Thankfully, Hayden Panettiere seems to be doing much better these days.