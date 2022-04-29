Harry Styles supporting girlfriend Olivia Wilde after Jason Sudeikis had her served at CinemaCon

Harry Styles supports Olivia Wilde. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Harry Styles may be a decade younger than his actress girlfriend Olivia Wilde, but that doesn’t mean he can’t support her emotionally. Harry has been a source of stability and support for his girlfriend after the public spectacle she recently endured.

For those who don’t know, a process server publicly served Olivia Wilde while she was on stage at CinemaCon presenting her film. Olivia was served for custody issues with her children Otis and Daisy, whom she shares with Jason Sudeikis.

The actress shrugged it off and kept professional, but sources alleged she felt mortified.

Olivia’s co-star and current lover, Harry, has helped Olivia through the embarrassing time.

Harry Styles supports Olivia Wilde amid Jason Sudeikis serving drama

Harry Styles is helping out his lady after her speech was interrupted for a process server to give her court papers regarding her children with Jason Sudeikis.

A source told HollywoodLife about Harry, “He doesn’t have children of his own, but he sees how much love she has for her kids, and he will do everything that he can to show her kids and her this same type of love.”

The source continued, “Harry has been a rock for her, and he has shown her what true love is again.”

The source finished by saying, “Harry is doing everything he can to support Olivia emotionally through all of this.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling

Some people felt that former One Direction singer Harry Styles and House actress Olivia Wilde were an odd couple. The Harry and Olivia dating rumors started in 2021.

Olivia and Jason called off their relationship in late 2020 after seven years together.

TMZ first reported Harry and Olivia held hands at the wedding of Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff. The two met on the set of Olivia’s horror movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia told Vogue (via People) about her and costume designer Arianne Phillips’ reaction to Harry’s casting in the movie. She explains, “She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style.”

She continued about the film she directed, “And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.”

Olivia’s directorial project comes out in September.