Harry Styles mugged at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day

Singer Harry Styles was left shaken up after he was mugged at knifepoint on Valentine’s day. Luckily, the singer was unharmed in the incident.

Details have now surfaced about what transpired in London as the One Direction star was robbed last week.

Details on Harry Styles’ recent incident in London

The incident reportedly took place near a pub in Hampstead, North London. The 26-year-old appeared to be walking alone during the late hours of Friday night when he was approached by a knife-wielding assailant and told to hand over his cash. Harry remained calm during the attack and quickly handed over the money.

The robber then fled the scene, leaving Harry unharmed, but understandably shaken, per a BBC report on the attack.

The former One Direction band member reported the incident to the police on Saturday. So far they are investigating the report, but no arrests have been made.

The police in London have confirmed that an incident occurred involving a man in his 20s, who was threatened with a knife and forced to hand over cash. They have also confirmed the time and date, but have not named Harry Styles as the victim in the incident.

This is not the only incident Harry has endured over the past few days. A few hours after his robbery, his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack was found dead, at her home in London. The coroner later confirmed the actress and TV host’s death as suicide by hanging. Harry has not commented on her passing.

Styles makes it to Brit Awards for performance

Despite the recent bad news, the singer showed up for the Brit Awards days later where he was nominated for two awards. Styles was also scheduled to perform.

Harry did not take home any wins that night as he lost Best Solo Artist to Stormzy and lost in the Best Album category to Psychodrama by Dave.

Despite the losses and his recent incident the singer still managed to wow the crowd with his performance of Falling from his 2019 album, Fine Line.

For the performance, the pop singer was clad in a cream-colored, full lace jumpsuit complete with lace gloves, a pearl necklace, and suspenders.

Harry stood on a stage covered in water, with a waterfall backdrop and even featured a grand piano with water pouring out of it.

The singer is currently preparing for his upcoming tour, ‘Harry Styles Presents Live on Tour 2020′ which kicks off in April in the United Kingdom.

The tour will include stops in Ireland, Germany, Poland, France, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. It will end on October 19 at its final stop in Bogota, Columbia.

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming concert tour. More details are available at Styles’ official website.