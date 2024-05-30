Happy Gilmore 2 cast rumors: Travis Kelce addresses if he’ll appear in Netflix movie

Travis Kelce may have big plans beyond his football career, including starring in television shows and movies.

Recently, he commented on swirling rumors and fan theories that he’ll have a role in Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.

The Adam Sandler sequel film was confirmed last month, with much excitement surrounding the project, including potential guest stars in the cast.

While the Kansas City Chiefs star was already successful on the football field with his statistical achievements and Super Bowl rings, he became more of a celebrity due to dating a particular singer.

Travis’s romance with Taylor Swift became highly publicized, not only because of headlines but also because she attended multiple games throughout the season, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Travis recently discussed the possibility of his appearance in the movie during his and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast.

Will Travis Kelce appear in the Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2?

During Wednesday’s podcast episode, Travis read a fan’s prediction that he’d be “announced as part of the cast for Happy Gilmore 2” coming to Netflix.

The prediction likely arrived due to Travis’s enjoyment of golf and a photo of him wearing a Happy Gilmore baseball cap.

Travis referred to it as “more of a conspiracy theory” before sharing his response.

“I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2. But if there is, I’ll be a f***ing extra. You know, anything to just get around Happy Gilmore or [an] Adam Sandler film or set — count me in,” Travis said on the New Heights podcast.

Travis mentioned he’s always been a fan of the “Sandman,” referring to actor, comedian, and director Adam Sandler. The former SNL star revealed he was working on Happy Gilmore 2, and Netflix confirmed the movie will happen.

Based on how much of a classic the original became, Sandler’s sequel might have multiple celebrity cameos from across the sports world.

The beloved film Happy Gilmore arrived in 1996. It focused on an aspiring golfer’s trials and tribulations and the unique characters he knew or encountered on his journey.

Several of the movie’s guest stars, actor Carl Weathers and former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker, have since passed. However, Sandler mentioned the possibility of bringing in current host Drew Carey and doing something as a tribute to Carl in the sequel.

While Travis’s involvement remains to be seen, he is a golf fan and participates in various tournaments.

Last year, he and his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes participated in The Match VIII, a celebrity golf event in which the NFL stars took on NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors.

Kelce’s entertainment career includes hosting a spinoff game show on Amazon

While Travis hasn’t confirmed his appearance in the Happy Gilmore 2 cast, he sounds highly interested in getting involved in the film. Regarding his acting resume, he’s shown his comedic abilities as a celebrity host on Saturday Night Live and in various commercials.

He’ll also continue with other entertainment ventures. In addition to co-hosting the New Heights podcast with Jason, Travis will appear as the host of a new game show.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that the Chiefs star is the host of Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a spin-off of the popular Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? game show.

The show is a hilarious spin on other game shows, with celebrities trying to help adult contestants win $100,000 in prize money.

According to Parade, celebrities appearing on the game show include Nikki Glaser, Sophia Stallone, Lala Kent, and former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Production for the game show should occur during the summer. The show’s 20 episodes will be available on Prime Video.

As of this writing, the premiere date for Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix is also unknown.