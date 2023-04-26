Halsey splits from boyfriend and files for full custody of son

Halsey and her boyfriend of two years, Alev Aydin, have called it quits. The singer is seeking full physical custody of their 1-year-old son, Ender Ridley.

Although the news came out today, Halsey filed the paperwork on April 5 — nearly three weeks ago.

The news of the split was undoubtedly a surprise to fans.

But Halsey has been notoriously private regarding her personal life.

After all, the Without Me songstress surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy in 2021. At the time, fans were unaware of the singer’s dating status.

The pregnancy came after a tumultuous relationship with rapper G-Eazy, who Halsey dated for two and a half years.

Halsey changed her approach to dating after her relationship with the rapper, choosing to go low-key with her love life.

Halsey splits from Alev Aydin; sources say the split is ‘amicable’

According to Page Six, Halsey filed for full physical custody of her son.

Sources stressed to the publication that the split between Alev and Halsey wasn’t acrimonious.

Additionally, sources revealed, “The split with them is totally amicable and they are co-parenting, they are going to raise their son together.”

Halsey petitioned for joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights, adding credence to this claim.

The well-placed sources continued that Halsey had to file legal paperwork because of an upcoming tour.

In order for Halsey to bring Ender on tour, the legal paperwork had to go through the courts.

As for Halsey and Alev, the two had a short but sweet romance, resulting in the ultimate creation — a child.

Halsey and Alev Aydin’s relationship history

Halsey and Alev Aydin, a Turkish-American screenwriter, were first linked in 2018. At the beginning of the relationship, Alev was tapped to create a screenplay for a biographical piece about Halsey.

However, Halsey revealed the project stalled when the two fell madly in love.

In 2020, the couple got matching tattoos — an artistic declaration of their love.

Halsey and Alev opted for seed tattoos — a symbolic representation of their blossoming love.

Tattoo artist Amanda Owley revealed the inspiration behind the matching tattoos.

Amanda explained, “She said that everything with how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos were at that moment indicated that it was the best time to plant seeds into the ground of life.”

Nearly one year after the matching tattoos, Halsey announced her pregnancy.

Halsey welcomed her only child, son Ender Ridley in 2021 with Alev Aydin.

The two have committed to a life of co-parenting, acting in the best interests of their young son.