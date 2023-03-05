Halsey is living her best life right now.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist, who released the deluxe edition of her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, last year, is currently overseas in France for Paris Fashion Week.

Halsey attended the Lanvin fashion show and made sure all eyes were on her for the event.

For her latest Instagram upload, she documented the occasion by showing off the dazzling number she wore.

“emerald energy for LANVIN @lanvin 🦎 thank you for having me,” she wrote in the caption.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 120,000 likes and over 490 comments, proving to be very popular with her 31 million followers.

Halsey goes sheer for Lanvin show

For her IG upload consisting of four images, Halsey wowed in a see-through black dress that fell to the floor. The garment provided a peek at her black underwear underneath and showed off the numerous tattoos inked down both her arms.

For her makeup, Halsey rocked lipstick and green eyeshadow, as well as short nails that were painted with a coat of polish that matched her eyeshadow.

The Bad At Love hitmaker, who is known for reinventing her image, sported long dark hair with a middle part and oversized earrings and rings for accessories.

In the first shot, Halsey was captured from the chest up. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her beautiful eyes, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

In the next slide, the singer was snapped from head to toe in a full-length shot in front of an indoor balcony. With both hands on her hips, Halsey struck a fierce pose while her attire glistened in the light.

For the fourth and final offering, Halsey was photographed inside what looked to be where the fashion show took place.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Sam Dameshek and Getty Images for the pics, her fashion stylist LYN, hairstylist Marty Harper, and her makeup brand, about-face Beauty, for helping her achieve this killer look.

Halsey’s makeup brand uses clean ingredients for all products

In 2020, Halsey launched her own makeup brand, about-face beauty, which remains a success to this day.

During an open letter with Coveteur in July 2022, she revealed that she always pays a lot of attention to what ingredients are in beauty products, explaining that it “was very important to me to have all clean ingredients” for her own line.

After being diagnosed with autoimmune diseases, she became allergic to a lot of the beauty products she owned, resulting in her having to throw away some of her favorite items.

“I remember thinking how lucky I was that we designed my own makeup to be the way that it was because I could still use my own products,” Halsey said.

About-face beauty has an online store with many makeup products, from lipglosses to mascara, to name a few, that all vary in price.