Halsey shared the third anniversary of her Manic musical efforts with fans on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Halsey celebrated the anniversary of one of her musical efforts, sharing an artistic photo dump for her album Manic.

Manic was the third studio album released by the singer, with hits like Without Me and You Should Be Sad. Halsey dropped the album in January 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a grinding halt.

As the anniversary arrived, Halsey was sure to acknowledge her accomplishment.

Halsey shared some beautiful pictures with her 30.9 million Instagram followers to commemorate the special anniversary.

The pictures gave fans a glimpse at the creative process that underlined the recording process.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first image showed album artwork for the release.

Halsey stuns with Manic photo dump

Halsey squatted toward the ground and hugged her legs while wearing a white silk dress. The image had an ethereal vibe, with tones of pink and a soft focus filter added to the shot. The singer rocked blue cowboy boots while peeking over her tattooed shoulder.

The second part of the post was a video that revealed Halsey trying out her artistic skills while drawing on a massive whiteboard and wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt.

A swipe right showed Halsey doing acrobatics on stage with bright pink, blue and purple imagery in the background. Fans in the crowd held up their phones, capturing the aesthetically stunning display.

Subsequent shots showed other artistic imagery with Halsey as the subject matter.

Halsey recently paid homage to another one of her musical efforts thanks to an unexpected collaboration with Blizzard.

Halsey teams up with Blizzard for Diablo 4

Last month, Halsey appeared at the 2022 The Game Awards. The singer gave a theatrical presentation accompanying the announcement of an upcoming Diablo 4 game featuring her character, Lilith.

Halsey explained that she had been a Diablo fan since her high school days. Therefore, the collaboration offered an exciting opportunity for the singer and gamer.

The Manic singer shared a picture from the event and a heartfelt caption with additional details.

Halsey’s caption began with an introduction, writing, “Lilith, meet Lilith. So excited to have been a part of the #DiabloIV release date (6.6.23) announcement at the Game Awards yesterday.”

Then, Halsey provided some biographical information about her history with the game, continuing, “I first fell in love with Diablo when I started playing as a senior in high school, so to be a part of this 10 years later is pretty damn sick. Plus I get to pay [homage] to my favorite character from ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ in the process.”

Diablo 4 hits shelves in June 2023.