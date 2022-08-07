Halle Berry shows off purple hair with a smile

Halle Berry rocks Dolce & Gabbana at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Halle Berry is having a lot of fun experimenting with her hair, opting to go purple in a new stunning photo.

The actress debuted her stylish purple curls as she stepped out with her boyfriend to attend a boxing match in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Over a week ago, Halle Berry rocked a string bikini as she spent time at her happy place, which is her luxurious beachfront Malibu home.

The stunning actress has been busy as she co-produced the soundtrack to Bruised, her feature directorial debut, released on Netflix.

Berry recently opened up about taking care of her mental health and being a mother to her two children.

As for her love life, the 55-year-old actress is still going strong with her musician lover, Van Hunt.

Halle Berry goes for the color purple in a new snapshot

After stepping out with her new purple hair-do earlier this week, Berry shared a close-up of her stylish new color.

“I know I look like I’m doing nothing but my hair is quite busy 😂,” she wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, Halle shared a cute selfie from an angle before flashing a smile in the second photo.

Judging from her Instagram photos, it appears that the Hollywood actress has been enjoying some downtime.

Just a few days ago, the X-Men star posted a photo of herself with blonde hair while enjoying a tropical vacation, captioning the picture, “Curls and coconuts.”

The Monster’s Ball actress appears to be taking some much-needed time off as she recently opened up about the importance of self-care when it comes to parenting.

“taking care of yourself is also taking care of your kids,” she wrote in the caption.

The mother of two prefers to keep her children off social media. She shares a 14-year-old daughter with model Gabriel Aubry and a son with French actor Olivier Martinez.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are still going strong

Berry started dating Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt in 2020. Berry has gushed about the relationship after being unlucky when it comes to love.

“Halle has found a soulmate in Van,” a film source told PEOPLE earlier this year. “She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship.”

“Halle seems incredibly happy,” a second insider added. “Right from the start, they had great chemistry. You could tell that Halle was pretty crazy about him.”

Halle Berry has referred to the talented musician as the love of her life and gushed about Hunt on Father’s day.

“Here’s to flyest dad I know! Happy Father’s Day VanO and to all the other hard working, loving, fly dads out there ❤️.”

Berry has been married three times before, first to former MLB player David Justice, then to singer Eric Benét and French actor Olivier Martinez.