Halle Berry mixes ‘hood’ and ‘classy’ in a close-up selfie

Actress Halle Berry arriving at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Halle Berry achieved the perfect mix as she showed off her ‘classy’ and ‘hood’ style in a recent photo.

It’s hard to believe the Monster’s Ball actress is 55 years old as she shows off her wrinkle-free face in a close-up selfie.

In the photo, Halle gave her followers a snap of her stunning facial features that made her a fixture on People’s 50 Most Beautiful People in the World many times over the years.

The actress, who is known for switching up her hairstyle throughout her career, revealed her latest blonde pixie hairstyle at the Critics Choice Awards.

When not taking selfies, the actress has been busy–she recently starred in the science fiction disaster movie Moonfall alongside Kelly Yu, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, and Michael Peña. Despite the star-studded cast, the movie was a disaster at the box office, bombing hard. The film, which was released earlier this year, grossed just $59 million against a budget of up to $146 million.

But for now, the actress is feeling her latest hairstyle and sharing photos with fans.

Halle Berry serves face in a close-up selfie

“kinda classy, kinda hood,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Halle rocked a tiny necklace and matching gold earrings as she tilted her head to give a view of her blonde highlights.

Halle previously showed off the stunning hairdo at the Critics Choice Award where she picked up the SeeHer award.

The mother of two wrote the following caption with the photos:

“I was extremely honored tonight to receive the SEE HER award from @seeher and the @criticschoice. Our voice is the most powerful tool we have, and it’s imperative that we stand up and use it! Here’s to every person who has felt diminished, misunderstood, marginalized and discounted. Now is the time for all of us to stand up, stand united and have our voices heard!”

According to the Critics Choice Association, the honor is given to women who advocate for gender equality, portray characters with authenticity, defy stereotypes, and push boundaries.

The Academy Award-winning actress also earned praise for her directorial debut in the Netflix movie Bruised in which she portrayed an MMA fighter who was set to compete against a rising MMA star to become a better mother to her child.

Halle Berry once accepted the Golden Raspberry Awards for worst actress

Halle Berry is a good sport and once accepted a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress in 2005 for her performance in Catwoman.

The Academy Award-winning actress parodied her acceptance speech for her performance in Monster’s Ball, which earned her an Oscar before putting the 2004 superhero movie on blast.

Another Hollywood superstar Sandra Bullock also accepted a Golden Raspberry Award in 2010 before joining Halle in winning an Academy Award for Best Actress the following night.